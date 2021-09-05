Hola Lakeway Hosts International Food Festival | tidings

International
Hola Lakeway Hosts International Food Festival
Morristown returned to the world on Saturday.
The International Food Festival, organized by HOLA Lakeway, saw food from around the world served at its annual event, which took place at the Farmers Market downtown.
Food from numerous countries, including Micronesia, Venezuela, Mexico, Pakistan, Thailand and more, was served at the festival, which has grown in number since its inception a few years ago.
Good luck because it brings people together, said HOLA CEO Betsy Hurst about the festival. This is our mission – to integrate the community.
The weather was perfect for this event of sunny skies years and temperatures colder than normal. The festival moved from its original location outside the Rose Center and organizers said it was a hit.
He was welcome after the last two years.
Last year, the festival was canceled due to the COVID pandemic and a year before it rained.
But the good weather made thousands of people pass this year and enjoy the world.
Along with international food vendors, there were craft vendors, activity stations, and stage shows.
The groups, representing different cultures, wore ornate costumes and entertained the crowds with dancing and music.
The Cherokee Health System and the Hamblen County Department of Health administered more than 35 COVID-19 vaccines during the event.
Event sponsors included KC Entertainment, The Morristown Task Force on Diversity, Morristown Utilities, Rural Medical Services, Franks Weld Works, Lakeway Transit, Sykes, Farmers Insurance, Judge Janice Snyder and Todd Davidson for Sheriff.
Willie Santana, co-founder and board member of HOLA, estimates that 3,000 to 5,000 people made their way through the festival by its end.
“I think it went very well today – it was the biggest turnout we had for any of these festivals,” he said. The weather was great, everyone attended and it was fantastic.
Santana said HOLA learned some things about holding a festival at the Farmers Market, as it was the first year the organization held the event there.
But HOLA plans to return.
The festival will return to the Farmers Market next year, along with its world flavors.
