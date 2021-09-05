what you need to know when the country lifts the travel ban Covid-19

A Covid-related restriction on travel from the UAE, Oman, India, Sri Lanka and six other countries to the Philippines will be lifted on Monday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced the lifting of the ban, provided that travelers arriving in the Philippines from these destinations spend two weeks in managed quarantine.

The travel ban to the Philippines was first introduced in April in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The UAE has been on the list since May 15.

From Monday, the Philippines will also adopt a new traffic light system set to replace the general travel ban at some destinations.

If you are thinking of traveling to the Philippines soon, here is a handy guide with key information you will need to know before you go.

Who can travel?

Currently, only a few travelers can fly to the Philippines under the country’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Developing Infectious Diseases.

People allowed to enter the country include Filipino nationals, foreign spouses and parents or children of Filipino nationals with valid visas.

Foreign nationals with valid and existing visas, or with entry exclusion documents, and diplomats are also allowed to travel to the Philippines.

Are the Philippines open to tourists?

A deserted beach in the Philippines. The country is not yet open for tourism. EPA

No, the Philippines is not yet open for tourism and entry for foreign tourists remains suspended. No incoming visa service is operational at this time.

What should I do before traveling to the Philippines?

International travelers and returning Filipinos wishing to enter the Philippines are required to register their details through A health transition portal. Upon registration, a QR code will be issued to passengers and must be presented upon arrival. A form is required for each individual traveling, including children.

Before arriving in the country, travelers should also download the Traze app and there is a mandatory face protection policy for those flying to or from the country, so travelers should make sure to wear it at all times during their journey.

What PCR tests should I take?

Kids line up for free coronavirus swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters / Eloisa Lopez

Before flying to the Philippines, passengers must submit a negative PCR test result that must be taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Upon arrival, there will be further testing, so passengers should expect delays at the terminals. Filipino passengers will undergo a free PCR test upon arrival. All permitted foreign travelers must cover the cost of their PCR test upon arrival.

Do I need a quarantine?

Yes, all travelers arriving and flying to the Philippines must be quarantined upon arrival. This applies to Filipinos and foreign nationals and does not depend on Covid-19 vaccination status.

How long do I have to quarantine in the Philippines?

Passengers pass by a thermal scanner in the quarantine area on arrival at Manila International Airport in the Philippines. Photo: Aaron Favila / AP Photo

The length of time you will need for quarantine in the Philippines depends on the country from which you are leaving and whether it is classified by the authorities as a red, green or yellow destination. If you have been to another country 14 days before traveling to the Philippines, you will need to consider this and your Covid-19 vaccination status may also affect the duration of the quarantine.

All travelers coming from the red list destinations will have to complete 14 days quarantine, at least 10 of which will be in a government approved hotel. Foreigners are not allowed to travel to the Philippines from red list destinations.

For anyone coming from a yellow country, there is a 14-day quarantine period, the first 10 days of which must be in a government-approved hotel. If travelers receive a negative Covid-19 test result after day 10, they can continue the remainder of their isolation period at home.

These travelers will have a PCR test on the seventh day and if they get a negative test result on the 10th day, they can complete the remaining four days of isolation at home. This is the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Travelers flying from green list destinations who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 need only a seven-day hotel quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers flying from green countries must follow the rules in force for travelers from yellow countries.

What is the new traffic light system for travel?

Passengers wearing hazmat costumes are seen at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines. Reuters

In addition to lifting the Covid-19 travel ban for passengers from 10 destinations, a traffic light system has been set up for travel to the Philippines.

Previously, the country only had a green list of places from where fully vaccinated travelers were allowed a shorter quarantine period. The Inter-Agency Task Force has now adopted the yellow and red classifications for destinations, with allocations based on the incidence rate of Covid-19 countries.

Yellow list countries have a moderate risk of Covid-19 transmission. Red countries are at high risk.

It is unclear which classification the previously banned sites will fall into and, at the time of writing, the red and yellow lists were not published.

Green list for trips to the Philippines

Wanaka, South Island, New Zealand. The Oceanic Country is one of 33 greens listed for travel to the Philippines. Getty Images

Travelers flying to the Philippines from green list destinations who are fully vaccinated will only need to be quarantined at a government hotel for seven days.

They will do a PCR test on the fifth day and, if the test result is negative, will be released from the facility on the eighth day. Unvaccinated travelers coming from green list countries should follow the rules for those coming from yellow destinations.

There are currently 33 destinations on the green list including:

American Samoa

Anguilla

Australia

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gabon

Grenada

Hong Kong

Hungary

mountain

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zeland

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

poland

Seven

St. Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Slovakia

Taiwan

Which airlines are flying to the Philippines?

Cebu Pacific is one of the few airlines operating flights between the UAE and Manila. Photo: Wikimedia

Philippine Airlines is operating from and to Manila and Cebu to several destinations worldwide. The airline flies regularly from the Philippine capital to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Doha.

Despite filing for bankruptcy in the US on Saturday, the airline continues regular flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Hawaii.

Cebu Pacific, the largest airline in the Philippines, is also flying to Dubai. The airline has eight scheduled flights from Dubai to Manila in September.

Emirates flies daily to Manila from Dubai and Etihad, the UAE national airline, is also operating flights to and from the Philippine capital and Abu Dhabi.

Which vaccines are accepted in the Philippines?

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the trip with an approved vaccination and who are coming from a green list country will have a shorter quarantine period.

Accepted vaccines include:

AstraZeneca

Covishield

Janssen

modern

Pfizer-BioNTech

Sinopharm

Sinovac

What is the situation with Covid-19 in the Philippines?

In recent weeks, the Philippines is facing the worst increase in Covid-19 with a record number of cases in some areas.

Only about 13 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

While our healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, the IATF has just lifted the travel ban from other countries and will choose to apply crushed blockages instead of a city-wide restriction. DOH accepted a disconnection of their data against the current situation. It will get worse. https://t.co/8IRmuGF6Dz – SyLicoNgaAko. Me #GushtBuwanNgWika (@SyLicoNgaAko) September 4, 2021

Some people have criticized the authorities for plans to lift travel restrictions at a time when Covid-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals in the country are struggling to cope.

Updated: September 5, 2021, 12:14 pm

