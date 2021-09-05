New Zealand reports 20 cases of Covid-19 as the blast slows

New Zealand reported 20 local Covid-19 cases today, the same as the day before, giving authorities more confidence that they are gaining a winning hand over the current explosion of the highly transmitted Delta variant.

Officials said all the new cases were in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city and the epicenter of the blast. Daily case numbers have been declining over the past week, with the outbreak of the community now standing at 801 infections.

“The continuing decline in numbers is proving that alarm level 4 in Auckland and our public health measures are rapidly slowing the spread of the virus, however it is not over yet and we need to remain vigilant more,” said the Director General of Health. Ashley Bloomfield at a TV conference.

About 1.7 million people in Auckland have been in severe Level 4 blockade since the blast began in mid-August. Restrictions have been eased in the rest of the country, but schools, offices, restaurants and all public places remain closed.

The government tomorrow will review the remaining nationwide restrictions. Auckland will stay in full closure until at least September 13th.

New Zealand, a nation of five million, has confirmed 3,412 cases of Covid-19 and 27 related deaths.

Australia reports 1,684 new cases, but plans a Merry Christmas

Australia, meanwhile, reported 1,684 new cases of the coronavirus today as authorities race ahead with vaccinations in a bid to end blockages on the populated southeast coast in hopes of bringing Christmas closer to normal.

More than 15 million people in the state of Victoria, neighboring New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have been under house arrest orders as officials fight to extinguish Australia’s worst wave of coronavirus infections, triggered by the Delta variant.

A palette of Pfizer vaccines has been unloaded after landing in Sydney, Australia, today

New South Wales reported 1,485 Delta cases and three more deaths today. Victoria had 183 new cases, while the Australian Capital Territory had 15. There was also a new infection reported in Queensland, which is not under a blockage.

Blockades, which keep borders between states and territories closed, are part of a federation-advised strategy to manage outbreaks until at least 70% of those aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated.

The plan envisions Australia could begin reopening its international border, which closes as early as March 2020, when 80% of people get their shots fired.

“When we get these vaccination rates, life will look better and it will feel better, and we certainly will not have to have a nationwide blockage when we reach 80% double-dose vaccination rates.” said Gladys Berejiklian, Prime Minister of New South Wales.

Only about 37% of qualified people have been vaccinated nationwide, due to low supply of the Pfizer vaccine and public concern about the AstraZeneca shooting. The pace has increased significantly with the federal government in the race to secure more Pfizer hits.

Based on current rates, the target of 70% can be reached in late October to early November.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated that the Delta outbreak could not be completely eliminated – a successful strategy used by states and territories in previous waves – but that achieving vaccination targets could open up interstate travel.

“And everyone can make plans for a family Christmas, with all of our loved ones at the dinner table, breaking vouchers and bad jokes together,” Morrison told the Sunday Herald Sun.

“No one wants Covid to be the virus that stole Christmas, and we have a plan and vaccines available to ensure that is not the case.”

Australia has recorded just under 62,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,040 deaths, far fewer than many other countries.

No decision yet on Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children, says the British minister

British Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that no decision has yet been made on whether healthy children in the 12-15 age group should be vaccinated against Covid-19, following reports that a distribution could begin in the coming days.

On Friday, the British Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) refused to recommend vaccinations for children in that group, taking a precautionary approach because of a rare risk of heart inflammation, but adding that the issue was carefully balanced .

The government is consulting with medical advisers to seek advice on broader considerations, such as the impact on schools, and can still make progress on broad-based vaccination of the age group.

Some newspapers reported confidence among ministers that medical chiefs would quickly reverse the blows to healthy children aged 12 to 15, but Zahawi said the government would not prejudge the decision.

“No decision will be made until we hear the answers from key medical officials,” Zahawi told the BBC.

Children in this age group are already being widely vaccinated in many European countries including Ireland, the United States and Israel.

British officials have pointed out that 12 to 15 year olds who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are already eligible for vaccination, as well as all persons over 16 years old.