Average number of COVID-19 cases in Sask. is worse than any other province except Alta.





Saskatchewan is growing in cases of COVID-19 surpassing almost every other province, according to the latest figures from the federal government. As of Friday, the number of case cases during the last 7 days of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan were 181 per 100,000 inhabitants. Alberta is the only province with a worse rate of infection, and only barely. The number of cases detected over the past seven days in Albertas was 182 per 100,000 population. The third worst province is BC with about 50 percent fewer cases than Saskatchewan and Alberta. Ontario, which just introduced a form of vaccine certificate, has 45 cases per 100,000 people. On Friday Saskatchewan reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 and two other deaths. Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meili wants Prime Minister Scott Moe to return the legislature early for an emergency session, but Moe said that will not happen. Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe says he is monitoring the situation and says vaccines are the ‘way forward’. (Michael Bell / Canadian Press) Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, today released a new model COVID-19 that warns that Canada can see up to 15,000 cases per day by the end of the month if the vaccination rate is not increased and the most restrictive public health measures are not introduced. But in a statement sent to CBCMoe said the government is closely monitoring the situation and “will respond accordingly in coordination with Dr. [Saskatchewanchief medical health officer Saqib] “Shahab and our public health officials.” Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney is returning the mandates and is offering $ 100 for every Albertan who gets a vaccine. (Jason Kenney / Facebook) But he did not indicate whether he would implement any of the restrictions lifted on July 11. He said vaccinating more people is the “way forward”. Neighboring Alberta, that province will start paying $ 100 for people receiving the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced Friday, announcing that the province will return to mandatory camouflage for all spaces. internal public and jobs.

