Army colonel says government has disbandedExBulletin

Eric Gaillard / AP CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) A Guinean army colonel took control of state television Sunday and announced that the government of President Alpha Conde had disbanded and the West African nation’s borders would be closed, an announcement that came after hours of heavy shooting. with firearms near the presidential palace Me The dramatic developments on Sunday bore all the hallmarks of a West African coup. After capturing the broadcasting waves, the insurgent soldiers vowed to restore democracy and gave themselves a name: the National Assembly and Development Committee. Conde’s whereabouts were not immediately known. Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, who spoke to the nation, did not mention the 83-year-old president, whose popularity has plummeted since he sought a third term last year. “The personalization of political life is over. We will not entrust politics to one man, we will entrust it to the people,” Doumbouya said, adding that the constitution will also be dissolved and the borders closed in a week. Doumbouya, who has led a special forces unit in the military, said he was acting in the best interest of the nation with over 12.7 million people. “The duty of a soldier is to save the country,” he said. The shootings erupted early Sunday near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry and continued for hours, sparking fears of a coup attempt. The Department of Defense later claimed the attack had been repulsed, but uncertainty increased when there was no sign of Conde on state television or radio. Conde has faced growing criticism since he sought a third term in office last year, saying the two-term limit did not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum he had tabled. He was eventually re-elected, but the move sparked violent street demonstrations in which the opposition said dozens had been killed. Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic elections since independence from France in 1958. Many saw his presidency as a new beginning for the country, which has been stifled by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule. Opponents, however, say he has failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country’s vast mineral wealth. In 2011, he survived a brief assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his home overnight and hit his bedroom with rockets. Rocket grenades landed inside the compound and one of his bodyguards was killed.

