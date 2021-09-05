Colorado nurse transforms Covid vaccine vials into a work of art to show appreciation for healthcare workers





Laura Weiss told CNN she was a retired nurse when Boulder County Public Health asked for help administering vaccines in February.

“I had noticed all these hundreds and hundreds of empty bottles of vaccines that would otherwise be digested and I thought they were really beautiful and I wanted to do something meaningful and meaningful with them,” Weiss said.

Weiss got permission to use Moderna vaccine glass bottles and created a beautiful chandelier.

“I realized I wanted to do something light because I just felt it was such a dark and challenging year for so many people who like the idea of ​​bringing a light to this,” she said.

“I think light can represent hope and clarity and also has the potential to actually enhance the larger view and verify perspective.” The actual idea to make a chandelier came from an eBay purchase. She found the blank frame online and thought it would be a great boat for her project. “From a distance … the chandelier looks like a regular chandelier, but as you get closer to it, it actually becomes something very different and changes your perspective,” she said. “It reminds me that we can see something one way and as you approach or look differently, our assumptions can actually be very inaccurate.” The article does not yet have a permanent home, but Weiss said that wherever she goes, she wants everyone who sees her to understand her intent to honor health care workers who risk their health and lives during the pandemic. . “There are many people and professions to be mentioned, but especially these nurses who I have just witnessed tireless work, hours and hours and hours, day and day without day off, who have so much passion and skill and care and kindness, “she said. “How do you say thank you to someone who is doing so much for others? So inspiring.” However, Weiss is now giving and inspiring others. “This light of appreciation of the art piece is really important because I think we are all seeing this sense of unity at this point as we see the Delta variant grow,” Angela Simental, communications and marketing manager for Boulder Public Health, for CNN. “We are really happy to have this kind of light in art to remind us that we can protect ourselves and others by being vaccinated by being kind to each other and honoring the efforts of everyone involved in this.”

