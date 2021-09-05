China created more billionaires than the US Now it is hitting.

Communist China has been steadily pursuing economic growth for decades, creating more billionaires than the United States, lifting 800 million people out of poverty, but moving away another 600 million to live on $ 150 a monthwith

Now, President Xi Jinping is planning what some experts say would be a dramatic face, trying to restructure Chinese society by hitting the country’s newly formed super rich and redistributing wealth more evenly among its population of 1.4 billion.

The incentive includes plans to “regulate extremely high incomes” and “encourage high-income people and enterprises to return more to society”. according to a reading of Xis’ comments at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party by the state-run Xinhua news agencywith

While his slogan of “common prosperity” was by no means new among Chinese leaders, Xi’s speech last month was the strongest example of his apparent plan for a reformed society.

Some experts believe that, for the party, there is a rationale for self-preservation behind the goal of better income equality. For years the Communist Party has put its legitimacy in growth that has surpassed that of any other major economy; now that it is slowing down, it may feel it has to deliver on a new promise: equality.

Women look at bags at the Louis Vuitton department store in Shanghai. China Photo File / Getty Images

“The Chinese government is aware that domestic and international auditors are watching,” said Austin Strange, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Hong Kong. “This is an opportunity to portray ourselves as a forward-thinking government that cares about its citizens, including those close to the end of the wealth distribution.”

As part of the Communist Party’s comprehensive vision for the future, the government has implemented a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants that sent Western financial markets into a quandary.

But the effort extends beyond the economy, including everything from limiting video game hours to minors to trying to quell a fan culture that sees teens “blindly idolizing celebrities.” as the tough newspaper said, controlled by the Global Times parties last weekwith

This message echoes Cao Xinyin, 19, a college student in Beijing, the university-educated demographic urbanist whose Communist Party is inclined to hold on to its side.

“Shared prosperity means everyone can live a high quality life,” she said. “People will live healthier lives, behave better, have a happier mood and will be more likely to pursue and realize their dreams.”

Others are not convinced, however.

Shaun Jiang, 28, the former owner of an education company in the recently closed southwestern city of Chengdu, said shared prosperity was little more than a political slogan, which lacked a clear roadmap and feasibility. “

Either way, Xis’s efforts to control the market are unparalleled, according to Bill Bikales, a New York-based economist who spent years in China working on economic policy at various United Nations agencies.

“Situations is a very extraordinary situation,” he said. “What is surprising is the extent to which Xi thinks the role of the market can be limited, and limited and limited again.”

Political legitimacy at stake

Xis’ recent attempt at state intervention may come as a surprise to a one-party communist state. But since the 1970s, China has moved away from the Marxist zeal of former President Mao Zedong and embraced reforms that opened up its economy and helped transform it into today’s global power.

An apartment building in Chongqing, the largest municipality in southwest China. Zhou Zhiyong / AP file

More than 800 million people have been lifted out of extreme poverty since 1978, according to the World Bank, and is now considered more than half the population middle classWith Since last year, there were 1,058 billionaires living in China compared to 696 in the US, according to Hurun report, a Shanghai – based organization that pursues China ‘s wealthy population.

But while forecasts predict that China’s economy could surpass the U.S. in size by 2028, the country also has one of the highest levels of income inequality of any major world economy.

About 600 million people, almost double the US population, still live on the equivalent of about $ 150 a month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said last year.

“Wealth inequality has been quite serious in China,” said Jiangnan Zhu, an associate professor of politics at the University of Hong Kong.

China was the only major economy to expand last year, having largely eliminated the coronavirus since it was first discovered there in late 2019. But in recent years there has been a general slowdown in the country’s stratospheric economic growth. which had been a “crucial pillar” of the political legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, “according to Strange at the University of Hong Kong.

Now that “the era of tremendous economic development is over,” said Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Washington Brookings Institution, “the Chinese leadership is shifting its focus to improving quality of life issues as a resource.” new performance legitimacy “.

Beijing, meanwhile, is under growing criticism from outside for a wide range of issues, including increasing its military activity around Taiwan, tightening control in Hong Kong and treating Uighur Muslims, which the US and others have described as genocide.

A child eats a snack in her temporary 290-square-foot studio apartment in Hong Kong. Cramped in the small temporary apartment, her family struggles to survive in the infamous unequal city. Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images

Some tech giants have responded to the government’s regulatory blow by promising money for philanthropic social programs. One of China’s largest companies, Tencent Holdings Ltd, has pledged about $ 15 billion for a range of initiatives, covering everything from the environment to education and rural reform to providing technology assistance to seniors.

Tencent said the move was a direct response to “China’s wealth redistribution campaign.”

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., another Chinese tech giant, promised a similar amount on Thursday.

Along with an improved tax and welfare system, Xi may plan to use these types of large charitable donations as a central driver for his reforms, said Vivian Zhan, an associate professor of politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. .

The Communist Party has “many political tools to regulate large companies and mobilize resources from them for redistribution and other policy purposes,” she said.

But the joint push for prosperity still faces other challenges such as corruption, the eradication of which has been the focus of a multi-year campaign by Xi. More than 60 percent of Chinese people still believe that corruption is a big problem, according to Transparency International, a non-profit organization based in Berlin.

“Shared well-being is a good idea, pleasant to hear, but difficult to realize,” said Qin Guiying, 52, who once worked as a farmer in Sichuan province but now works in a car wash in Beijing.

“The main problem is the corruption of local officials,” she added. “I think rich people will remain rich, while poor people will remain poor because of corruption.”