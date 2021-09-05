Trudeau says he is ‘quite frustrated’ by the Raj Saini scandal

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said Sunday that he would reflect on what should have been done differently in the case of former Liberal candidate Raj Saini, who ended his re-election bid after a series of allegations of unwanted sexual advancement and comments. inappropriate were made public last week.

“I’m very frustrated with everyone,” Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont., On Sunday.

CBC News reported the allegations against SainiT Tuesday, after seven sources aware of the complaints spoke of four different cases of the then Member of Parliament allegedly making unwanted sexual advancements or inappropriate comments to Liberal staff.

Trudeau had initially defended his party’s decision to allow Saini to run, saying “rigorous processes have been undertaken” after an indictment was made against Saini.

But in a statement issued by the Liberals on Saturday, the party changed course.

“Yesterday, a review process began after the new information was passed directly to the Liberal Party of Canada. Mr Saini will no longer be a liberal candidate,” the statement said.

Trudeau would not confirm the nature of the new allegations, how much or when exactly the party became aware of the allegations.

Saini, who denies all allegations as “undoubtedly false”, said on Saturday that he would no longer run to win his seat.

On Sunday, Trudeau was asked if he regretted the way he handled the situation.

“Obviously this is a situation far from ideal as we no longer have any candidates in that ride. There will be a lot of reflection on what we could have done differently,” he said.

He reiterated that the party had a process in place.

“We can only implement that process and reflect on whether there are ways to improve that process. And I can not even talk about the details of what was filed, what happened to this accusation or that claim. Suffice it to say, we had “A process that was strictly followed, that is an unsatisfactory response and I understand that people are angry about it. I am very frustrated with everyone myself.”

LOOK | Trudeau expresses disappointment over the problems related to the Raj Saini situation

Trudeau expresses disappointment over the problems related to the Raj Saini situation Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau says the process in place to deal with allegations of misconduct is the best way forward 2:39

At a news conference Sunday in Ottawa, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said Saini’s decision to end his re-election bid was another Trudeaufailing case to show leadership.

“What this situation has shown, with Mr. Saini himself deciding to withdraw from the race, is again that Trudeau is not acting,” Singh said. “And that has been the problem in many cases.”

The NDP leader said “nothing was done” about Saini despite the allegations made a little while ago. Leaders need to be proactive and send clear messages that women who raise such concerns are heard and do not suffer in silence, he said.

“So that really shows clearly the inaction of Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals,” Singh said. “This is something that goes wrong.”

Conservative candidate Michelle Rempel Garner sent an official letter to House of Commons Charles Roberttoday asking him to see if the complainant was prevented or removed from an investigation under the House of Commons Board of Home Economics Harassment and Violence Prevention Policy .