Latest news on US withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON Senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says some Americans who have been trying to get out of Afghanistan since the U.S. military left have boarded planes at an airport about to leave, but the Taliban do not allow them to do so. they rise.

Texas Representative Michael McCaul says there are six planes at Mazar-e-Sharif airport with American citizens on board, along with their Afghan translators and the Taliban are now holding them hostage.

An employee at Mazar-e-Sharif airport confirmed that some planes he believes were leased from the US were parked at the airport. The Taliban have prevented them from leaving, saying they wanted to check the documents of those on board, many of whom do not have passports or visas. The airport official did not want to be identified due to the subject’s sensitivity.

McCaul, speaking to Fox News on Sunday, says the Taliban have made demands. He gave no details but said he is concerned They will demand more and more, regardless of whether they are money or legitimacy like the government of Afghanistan.

He said the plane has been at the airport for the past two days.

German Chancellor BERLIN says the country needs to engage with the Taliban in order to help evacuate Afghans who worked for them.

Angela Merkel told reporters Sunday that we just need to talk to the Taliban about how we can get people out of the country and into safety. She added: They are the ones you need to talk to now.

She said it was also in Germany’s interest to support international aid organizations that are helping to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. She called it a good signal that the airport in Kabul was reopened, again allowing medical assistance to the country.

Some Western countries have been reluctant to talk to the Taliban.

Merkel’s remarks came after a Taliban spokesman told a German newspaper that his group was ready for full diplomatic relations with the Germans and had forgiven them for their previous cooperation with the Americans in the country.

Merkel did not refer to his remarks, nor did she talk about establishing any kind of official diplomatic relationship.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Qatar has sent a plane carrying food and medical products to Kabul as part of an effort to secure supplies to Afghanistan as the country faces a halt in most Western aid.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the plane had landed at Kabul airport on Sunday with 26 tonnes of medical and food aid, the second such shipment in as many days.

The small Gulf state of Qatar has taken a major role in evacuation efforts after US forces completed their withdrawal from the country last week. It is also expected to play an important political role in what comes next for Afghanistan.

BERLIN The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, has arrived for a three-day visit to Afghanistan.

Peter Maurer arrived on Sunday and plans to visit medical facilities, rehabilitation centers for victims of violence and disease, as well as ICRC staff.

The aid group said in a statement that Maurer also plans to meet with local Afghan authorities.

Maurer said: Afghans have suffered from the conflict for 40 years and they now face years of work to recover and recover. The International Committee of the Red Cross is committed to staying here to assist that recovery.

The ICRC president also stressed that the future of Afghans depends on continued investment from the outside world.

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis is encouraging countries to welcome Afghan refugees seeking a new life.

During his public appearance in St. Peters Square on Sunday, Francesco also prayed that internally displaced persons in Afghanistan receive assistance and protection.

In these turbulent moments, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for those most affected by them, I pray that many countries welcome and protect all those seeking a new life, Francis said.

The pope did not mention the Taliban or their policies, but added: Afghan youth should receive an education that is essential to human development.

He concluded by expressing the hope that all Afghans, whether in their homeland, in transit, or in the countries they take, may be able to live in dignity, in peace, in brotherhood with their neighbors.

BERLIN Angelina Jolie has expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The actress, who is also a special envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told a German newspaper on Sunday that she does not think the next government in Afghanistan can just turn the clock back so that everything is like 20 years ago. But she still has major concerns about the situation for women there.

Jolie told the weekly Welt am Sonntag: I’m thinking about all the women and girls who do not know now if they can go back to work or school. And I am thinking of young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedom.

Taliban fighters captured most of Afghanistan last month and celebrated the departure of the last US forces after 20 years of war. The insurgent group must now govern a war-torn country that is heavily dependent on international aid.

BERLIN A Taliban spokesman told a German newspaper that his group wanted to establish diplomatic relations with Germany.

Zabihullah Mujahid tells the weekly Welt am Sonntag that we want strong and formal diplomatic relations with Germany.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that the Taliban also hope for financial support from Germany, as well as humanitarian aid and co-operation regarding the health care system, education and agriculture in Afghanistan.

The German government has been reluctant to establish official ties with the Taliban. Officials say talks are needed to oust former Afghan workers who worked for the Germans.

According to the newspaper, Mujahid said it was unfortunate that Germany had cooperated with the Americans during the war, but this has now been forgiven.

KABUL, Afghanistan Several domestic flights have resumed at Afghanistan International Airport in Kabul, with state-owned Ariana Afghan Airline operating flights to three provinces.

Shershah Stor, the manager of the airline station at the airport, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the flights were carried out on Saturday in western Herat, southern Kandahar and the northern Balkh provinces. He said the flights were conducted without a functioning radar system at the airport.

Stor said three more flights are scheduled for Sunday to the same provinces.

A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians arrived in Kabul last week to help resume operations at the airport, which the UN says is essential to providing the country with humanitarian aid. It remains to be seen, however, whether any commercial airlines will be willing to offer the service.

WASHINGTON The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past few weeks.

Army General Mark Milley, Chief of General Staff, met Saturday with military police soldiers at the Ordnance Rhine Barracks in Germany.

Standing outside talking to a group, he asked: Have you been there for the bombings? Heads shook their heads and a chorus of voices answered, yes, sir.

A suicide bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a Kabul airport near the Iraqi capital, Kabul, killing at least 13 people and wounding 169 Afghans.

You guys did an extraordinary job, all of you Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force flying 124,000 people. That’s what you saved, Milley told the soldiers. He said they showed great courage discipline and skill, working together. Somethings is something you should always be proud of. This will be a moment you will always remember.