The children were injured after the rocket was tapped over the oil region of Saudi Arabia





Two children were injured and buildings damaged when a ballistic missile landed on Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich eastern region on Saturday, the defense ministry said. The rocket was intercepted on a suburb of Dammam city, with scattered fragments injuring two Saudi children and causing minor damage to 14 homes, according to a statement issued by the state news agency SPA. Photographs in the state media showed broken glass and damaged entrances to several apartment buildings. The coalition blamed the attack on Iranian-linked Houthi forces. There was no immediate claim of responsibility in the Houthi-led media. Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles heading towards Jazan and Najran in the southern part of the country. Earlier it was reported that three drones loaded with explosives were aimed at the kingdom. East Saudi Arabia is home to a substantial oil infrastructure, which was previously targeted by airstrikes. An attack in September 2019 on two Aramco plants in the east temporarily knocked down half of the country’s oil production. The Yemeni Houthis, who regularly launch drones and missiles into the kingdom, have claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi oil installations in the past. A source familiar with the matter said it had no influence on the facilities belonging to the Saudi state-controlled oil giant Aramco and that the attack took place outside the Aramco facilities. “The Ministry of Defense will take the necessary and preventive measures to protect its lands and capabilities, and stop such hostile and cross-border attacks to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the ministry said. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, supporting the forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis.

