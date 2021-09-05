International
Revealed: life inside the global Islamic State jihadist villages in Afghanistan | Afghanistan
In 2017, a group of senior Arab fighters traveled from Syria to Afghanistan to strengthen ties between Islamic State cells in the two areas.
They arrived in an international village, where jihadist families included a blonde German man and woman and French, Russian, Chinese Uighur and Central Asian families, according to a rare testimony from an Uzbek woman who was a member of the group.
She spent nearly eight years as a militant woman in eastern Nangarhar province under a network of international jihadist groups rooted in eastern and northern Afghanistan, changing names and allegiances but now known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), a reference to the historical name for a cross-border region.
They were the group after the bombing at Kabul airport, during the last days of the western evacuation mission, which killed at least 182 people. The 13 U.S. military casualties made it one of the deadliest attacks of the 20-year war on Americans.
Speaking from Uzbekistan after being repatriated by her government under an anti-extremism program in the summer of 2019, the woman asked not to be named because she had not received authorization for a media interview. But she and others interviewed by spotter, including an online recruiter who is still active in seeking foreign brides for fighters, gave a rare glimpse into a secret group, thousands of strong, that has managed to attract a steady stream of international recruits.
It has also maintained links with terrorist groups abroad, with fierce fighters traveling in both directions, highlighting the dangerous ways that international terrorist groups can inspire and help train and shape other movements of hundreds or even thousands. kilometers away.
Some of the Afghan veterans have decades of combat experience in international jihadist groups. They have been there as long as a child repatriated to his parents in Tajikistan was 19 years old, born and raised fully among jihadists.
In the early years of Islamic State growth in Syria and Iraq, experienced Tajik and Uzbek fighters from Afghanistan played a vital role in the training, say IS fighters and Central Asian intelligence sources.
Many of the boys responsible for the suicide bombers had experience in Afghanistan, said a member from a Central Asian country who is now in hiding. A half-hour propaganda video released in 2015 featured an Uzbek who boasted of his years in Afghanistan before traveling to Syria via Iran.
Their attack on Kabul airport was a brutal reminder of what the group is technically capable of and its ruthless targeting of civilians. And with the Taliban now controlling Afghanistan, they represent the greatest possible terrorist threat from within the country.
Interviews with former women from ISKP highlight the group’s international goals and the international network that links it to other jihadist groups for inspiration, recruitment, and technical assistance.
Years of brutal fighting with the Taliban, sometimes given air support by U.S. forces acting on the fact that my enemy’s enemy can be at least one partner, has reduced the group to less than 2,000, according to senior Pakistani sources monitoring cross-border networks. In the messages viewed by spotter, the female recruiter, trying to persuade a western woman to marry a warrior, admitted that the group had lost most of its fortresses a few months ago.
The situation is that now we do not have an area where sharia is placed here in Khorasan, so now we are living in wooden suitcase [the land of the infidels], hiding from the kufr, she wrote, using a derogatory term for non-Muslims, even though they are in fact among Afghan Muslims who follow a less extreme faith.
Recruitment continues despite the declining status of groups, and other powers in the region are less secure than Pakistan is in terms of IS numbers. And while Western governments worry that Afghanistan will become a crisis for a new international terrorist threat, Islamic State is the main concern.
In July, Tajikistan repatriated about 200 IS fighters and 80 IS women held in Afghan prisons after surrendering to Afghan government forces, but still believes more than 1,300 Tajik men are fighting non-governmental groups. Taliban in northern Afghanistan.
If the Taliban are distracted by efforts to rule Afghanistan, the group may find room to regroup, especially if the major attacks maintain an international profile and help boost recruitment. IS has already issued a statement of intent, threatening the Taliban but also international targets.
It has a long record of looking beyond the borders of Afghanistan, not only for recruits but also for attacks. In 2016 the group set up a radio station on the border with Tajikistan to blow up propaganda, taken only by a Russian air strike. Last year jihadists were considering plans to bomb a Christmas tree in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe. Tajik intelligence is concerned that IS could sever an agreement with the Taliban by allowing them free control of the northern border and access to Tajikistan, said Rustan Azizi, deputy director of the Center for Islamic Studies under the Tajik president.
They have already noticed an increase in dormant cells within Tajikistan, with messages including preparing that we are coming, a Tajik intelligence source added.
The women who fled ISIS described a secret, moneyless network that nevertheless managed to attract a steady stream of foreign recruits and is prepared for a long and difficult period of regrouping as it seeks a way to coexisting with the new Taliban government. The constellation of international cells spreads throughout the country, including far from the eastern border, which is considered the bastion of groups.
Another woman repatriated to Uzbekistan in 2019 lived in the northern province of Jawzjan, in a community of fighters and women from France, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Uighurs from China, before spending six months in a Taliban prison.
At least one of the French recruits was high enough to launch an armed mission to oust him. But her children were not part of the plan, so as they pulled her out she shouted that they are my children. Afghan Army soldiers ignored him and left him behind.
Europeans were treated as particularly prestigious new members, in a hierarchy with different living standards for different groups. Many people raised the question of why, since we are doing the same thing, we have different salaries. Authorities always close them, she said.
And ties with Syrian members of the IS have continued. For the final Eid holiday, IS women held in al-Hol’s extensive Syrian camp boasted on social media of sheep bought for them by Khorasan women.
At the time of recruiting with IS, they were given basic allowances by an Afghan man, only $ 40 a month with an additional $ 20 for each child, though he had nowhere to spend, with no shops in the small village where they lived. Foreigners had largely displaced the local population, and for women this was not a comfortable existence. Some of the Russian-speaking recruits were intellectuals, including a singer and doctors, who struggled with the harsh realities of village life and being poor and polluted. The only fun was going to each other’s houses and cooking.
It was easy for them to enter because so many rural Afghans have no documents, and there is a smuggling route through Iran. You go there and say you are Afghan, they register your name and you go on, she said.
Leaving is much more complicated. At one point she and her husband considered the escape, but their planning was heard and they were warned that the punishment would be severe. Two Tajik women were shot because they were talking about fleeing. In the middle of the village they committed a public murder, she said. They shot them in the river and pushed them into the water. All the women had to watch it.
