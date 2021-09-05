O’Toole changes course on weapons, maintains Liberal ban in place while promising review of classifications

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is changing course on the platform’s promise to repeal the ban on some 1,500 brands and models of what the government describes as “military-grade weapons.”

The Liberal government first introduced the ban with a Council Order in May 2020, which the Conservative platform promised to repeal.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, O’Toole said the ban would remain in place under a conservative government as a public review of the firearms classification system takes place.

“It’s very important for me to tell Canadians today that we will maintain the ban on assault weapons, we will maintain the restrictions that were set in 2020,” he said.

When O’Toole was asked what he would do if the review recommended that the 2020 ban be lifted, he did not directly answer the question, instead saying the review would be a way to “pull politics” out of control. weapons.

“We need to have a public discussion on difficult issues related to public safety and it should not be politicized,” he said.

O’Toole’s overthrow comes as liberals have sought to make gun violence and gun control a wedge issue.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau used media availability on Sunday to highlight his party’s plan to tighten gun control measures, which includes abuy’s program on banned firearms and a $ 1 billion pledge. to support provinces and territories enforcing handgun prohibitions.

Trudeau used many of his prepared remarks to target O’Toole about his party’s position on arms control.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau remarks on gun control during the Canadian federal election campaign in Markham, Ont., On September 5th. (Nathan Denette / Canadian Press)

“Community safety is not about negotiating with the arms lobby, and you certainly do not give them the pen to write your platform,” Trudeau said, referring to the Conservative leader.

Just Saturday, O’Toole defended his original plan to overturn the order, saying it unjustly targeted law-abiding gun owners, such as hunters and sport shooters.

Pressed by reporters as to why the sudden change in policy occurred, O’Tooleaccused Trudeau “tricked” Canadians while reiterating that the ban would remain in place if the Conservatives formed a government.

Conservatives are promising tougher criminal sanctions for gun gang members and arms smuggling.

O’Toole has also said he will maintain a ban on “assault weapons” referring to a 1977 legislative amendment that classified fully automatic weapons as “prohibited” firearms.

But Trudeau said O’Toole was deceiving Canadians with this claim, noting that their order on the council covers “military-style” weapons that are not considered fully automatic, but some of which have been used in mass shootings, such as is the Quebec City Mosque massacre 2017 in 2017 Me

The Liberal government had already introduced legislation in February that would introduce a voluntary acquisition program, but the bill did not pass the first reading in the House of Commons.

Liberals are now promising to make the program mandatory, with the option of permanently armed weapons at government expense.

Trudeau was pressured on Sunday why he is promising to allocate $ 1 billion to provinces and territories that want to enforce an arms embargo in their jurisdictions instead of enforcing a national ban.

In a Liberal event similar to GTA mayors during the 2019 campaign, a reporter urged all mayors, including leaders from major Toronto area communities such as Mississauga and Markham, to raise their hands if they would support a national handgun ban. . They all did.

On Sunday when asked why he was placing the decision in other jurisdictions, Trudeau avoided the question and instead went after O’Toole because he wanted to repeal the 2020 ban.

Speaking in Ottawa on Sunday morning, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said his party favors banning offensive-style weapons.

Singh said governments should listen to communities hit by violence, including the families of Polytechnic shooting victims, who have called for tougher laws and a repurchase program.

“This is what Lord Trudeau promised to do, but has not yet done,” he said in French.