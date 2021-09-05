International
Local photographer Robin Loznak joins Heart to Heart International’s relief efforts in Haiti Local News
At 8:29 a.m. on August 14, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the small island nation of Haiti.
The quake affected a rural mountainous region about 93 miles west of the capital Port-au-Prince. At least 2,207 people have been confirmed killed as of Aug. 22 and more than 12,000 injured. At least 136,800 buildings were damaged or destroyed.
Two days after the quake struck, I packed up my gear and boarded a flight to Port-au-Prince to meet with a mobile medical team from the Kansas-based NGO Heart to Heart International.
My job with HHI is to be the eyes on the ground for disaster and recovery managers outside the area. I also provide images for donors to see how their much needed donations are being used to help people in need.
I am a former News-Review photographer and freelance photojournalist based near Elkton. My work is regularly published in magazines and websites all over the world.
A few years ago I started working with the international humanitarian organization HHI as a photographer documenting their response to disasters. Heart to Heart International is a global non-profit organization that works to improve health and respond to the needs of disaster victims worldwide.
In 2019 I settled with a preliminary team from HHI in the areas hit hard by the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian destroyed one of its islands.
Since 2010, HHI has had a significant presence in Haiti. Currently, about 70 Haitians are employed by HHI working in health care, community resilience and economic development. When the quake struck, the organization quickly focused on providing mobile medical assistance to communities in remote donkey-stricken regions.
The level of care provided by HHI is comparable to what you or I would receive at a typical medical clinic in the United States. Advanced field emergencies are usually tested and transported to local hospitals.
HHI already had a trained and field-trained medical team in Haiti. There was no need to bring outside doctors and nurses from the United States. The organization was able to respond almost immediately to the hard-hit areas with reused teams of all-Haitian doctors and nurses from their community health clinics.
When I arrived in Port-au-Prince, I, Wes Comfort, the Caribbean HHIs response and recovery manager, and our driver Toto headed west with our 4-wheeled Isuzu Trooper. We met with one of the mobile HHI medical teams in the hit town of Maniche near the town of Les Cayes.
During our 10 days in the quake zone, small tremors could be felt every day. In Maniche, earthquakes shook the tin roof of the building near our camp overnight. Like most of the population in the quake zone, we slept outside. Buildings already stressed by the earthquake could not be trusted to survive a strong shock. Wes slept in a small one-person tent, I slept on the roof of the reliable Isuzu Trooper, and the medical team slept in the beds of their Toyota pickup trucks.
In Maniche we met with Dr. Laila Bien-Aime and her team of dedicated nurses and support professionals. Every day the team went to an even smaller isolated village and treated patients who had not received any medical care since the quake struck. On a typical clinic day, the team has no injuries, broken bones, contusions and infections. Many patients were also treated for chronic health issues like high blood pressure. Chronic issues were becoming acute due to lack of care.
After a few days near Minache, Bien-Aime and I headed north to Baraderes in the Nippes Department to meet with another HHI mobile medical team. The quake’s epicenter was very close now, and the devastation was even more apparent. From Baraderes we traveled in the mountains to the village of Mita. We walked the last mile because the high water made it impossible to cross the river in vehicles.
It was now a week after the earthquake had struck, but in the village we found some individuals who suffered extreme injuries from the collapse of buildings. A woman with a possible broken pelvis and a baby with a possible spinal cord injury needed immediate hospital care.
With ground transportation to Port au Prince out of the question, we decided to call for air evacuation. After finding a suitable landing area on the village football field, we contacted HERO, Haiti Emergency Response Operations, who sent a U.S. Army Blackhawk and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to our remote location. The HHI medical team facilitated the transportation of six seriously injured patients to hospitals in Port-au-Prince.
Haiti is an extremely poor nation.
At 10,714 square miles it is only double the size of Douglas County, but with an estimated population of 11.4 million. The population is much more than double the population of the entire state of Oregon. Three-quarters of people live on less than $ 2 a day.
Bien-Aime talked about how it feels to be a young Haitian doctor treating her Haitian friends at such a much needed time.
I really love Haiti, so I want to do everything for the people of Haiti, she said.
The doctor says she lost some members of my family in the quake.
I want to be there for all people, she said. It gives me the strength to do my job. It’s the feeling of being Haitian.
Recovering from the August earthquake in Haiti will be long and difficult, but people are strong and resilient.
Heart to Heart International is on the ground now and will stay for a long time. My time in Haiti ended after two weeks.
One day I hope to meet my new Haiti friends in better circumstances.
