Brazil vs. Argentina: Time, formations, TV, broadcast, odds, prediction for World Cup qualifiers

Brazil will have revenge in mind as they face Argentina arrival in a World Cup qualifier, a rematch of the 2021 America Cup final on July 10th. Lionel Messi and Argentina won 1-0 at Brazil Estadio Maracana in winning the first men’s title of any kind since 1993.

Argentina may have won the South American championship, but the Brazilians lead the qualifying standings for the World Cup in South America with a perfect record 7-0-0 (21 points), six points ahead of second-placed Argentina (4- 0-3, 15 points). Brazil’s last victory was a 1-0 victory in Chile, but Selecao is dealing with the September qualifiers without 11 players who were not released from their European clubs to qualify due to quarantine requirements (nine players English Premier League and two based in Russia). Substitutions were called in their place and the team did not lose any wins, although Argentina will prove a stronger test than Chile.

The Argentines do not have the same list issues with their four England-based players who traveled to South America despite the wishes of their clubs. Essentially the same team that won the 2021 America’s Cup in July, Argentina went on to pass the tide of solid results with a convincing 3-1 win on the road Thursday in Venezuela. Argentina were helped by a first-half red card that reduced Venezuela to 10 men, but Albiceleste was in good control of the match and took goals from three different players to extend its overall unbeaten streak to 21 games. (13-0-8) Me

MM VERY: Facing the horror suffered by Messi against Venezuela

All eyes will be on Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both played 90 minutes on Thursday. Both looked rusty in those games as they continue to get back into their best form after a long break after the America’s Cup. They both played their first competitive minutes of the season just a week ago in Frances Ligue 1.

How to watch: Brazil vs. Argentina

Date: Sunday, September 5th

Sunday, September 5th Time: 3 pm ET

3 pm ET Broadcast: fuboTV

The match will be available exclusively on fuboTVwith

The qualifier will take place at the Corinthians Arena, also known as the Neo Qumica Arena, in Sao Paulo. After the match was initially lit for 12,000 fans (25 percent capacity), the short turn to sell tickets and verify tests forced organizers to cancel ticket sales and limit attendance to just 1,500 guests.

MM VERY: CONMEBOL schedule and ranking

Brazil vs. Argentina: Initial formations

Brazil starting quarterback Signs will be out due to suspension after receiving his second yellow card against Chile. His replacement at center-back will be Benficas Lucas Verissimo, which will debut.

Tite is also choosing to enter Everton Ribeiro instead of Vinicius Jr., whose speed can make a strong offensive option from the bench. Gerson, which was inserted into the for Bruno Guimaraes against Chile, starts together housewives in the central midfield.

Brazil starting lineup (4-2-3-1, from left to right):12-Weverton-GK 6-Alex Sandro, 22-Lucas Verissimo, 3-Eder Militao, 2-Danilo 18-Gerson, 5-Casemiro 17-Lucas Paqueta, 10-Neymar, 11-Everton Ribeiro 9-Gabriel Barbosa

Subs Brazil (12):23-Everson-GK, 1-Santos-GK, 13-Dani Alves, 16-Guilherme Arana, 14-Miranda, 4-Leo Ortiz, 15-Edenilson, 8-Bruno Guimaraes, 21-Artur, 19-Matheus Cunha, 20 -Hulk, 7-Vincius Jr.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni takes over Cristian Cuti Romero AND Leandro Paredes return from suspension, and they are both introduced into the starting lineup. He also gives Gonzalo montiel start back right Nahuel Molinawith

Argentina starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): 23-Emiliano Martinez 8-Marcos Acuna, 13-Cristian Romero, 19-Nicolas Otamendi, 4-Gonzalo Montiel 7-Rodrigo De Paul, 5-Leandro Paredes, 20-Giovani Lo Celso 10-Lionel Messi, 22-Lautaro Martnez, 11 -Angel Di Maria

Argentina under (12): 12-Juan Musso-GK, 1-Geronimo Rulli-GK, 2-Juan Foyth, 3-Nicolas Tagliafico, 6-German Pezzella, 18-Guido Rodriguez, 14-Exequiel Palacios, 21-Paulo Dybala, 9-Angel Correa, 16 -Joaquin Correa, 15-Nicolas Gonzalez, 17-Alejandro Papu Gomez

Brazil vs. Argentina: Odds and Prediction

The rivalry is real between these two nations, but this game will have a different feeling compared to the America’s Cup final, which was Lionel Messis’s first trophy with Argentina.

Brazil is the opponents favorite, but only because it plays at home. This indoor advantage should be canceled given the lack of fans (only 1,500 guests will be allowed). Most importantly, Brazil also lacks a host of initial-caliber players; she suffered for large parts of Thursday’s matches against Chile, preferring once again to throw in the break and allow opponents to dictate the game with possession.

Argentina looked like a more cohesive team on Thursday, and also has a full list available. Even if the coach decides to make major changes to the starting lineup, the Argentines have the quality to achieve a win. So a win of Argentina (+240) or Argentina does not draw any bets (+130) can make for interesting games.

These teams have historically played close matches, but given the status of both teams and possible lineup changes, Sunday’s match could be an anomaly. Tots and goal spreads should probably be saved for direct bets. That said, a clean squad of Argentina at +200 (either in a draw or a win) is attractive, given how short-sighted Brazil is in attack.

Forecast: Brazil 0, Argentina 1

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings