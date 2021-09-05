Suicide attack by Pakistani Taliban kills at least 4 and injures 20





PESHAWAR, Pakistan A suicide bomber killed at least four people and injured 20 others in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Baluchistan early Sunday, officials in the country said. A column of Border Paramilitary Troops was targeted while changing duties at a security post, Azhar Akram, a senior police officer in Baluchistan’s capital, Quetta, told a news conference. He said the attacker used a motorbike to approach the paramilitary force, which is overall responsible for security in Baluchistan, a troubled province in northwestern Pakistan bordering southern Afghanistan. More than 13 kilograms of explosives were used, he said, adding that body parts were found at a distance from the security post. Security officials are investigating the site of the suicide bombing at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan on Sunday. Arshad Butt / AP The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group, or TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility. The TTP is a separate organization from the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan. “Our seedlings [suicide bomber] had placed explosives on the motorcycle and collided with the military convoy in Quetta, “said TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani from an undisclosed location on Sunday.” Security forces were about to leave for patrol when attacked. “ Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sentenced attack on Twitter. “My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the healing of the wounded,” Khan said. “Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting the plans of foreign-backed terrorists.” The attack comes just weeks after the Afghan Taliban marched unopposed into the Afghan capital, Kabul, without firing. The TTP renewed its allegiance to the Afghan Taliban as they ousted the Western-backed government and has recently stepped up its campaign against the Pakistani military. Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics Islamabad fears escalating militant attacks along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border as the Afghan Taliban try to fill a vacuum left by the collapse of the Afghan government. However, Afghan Taliban leaders have given assurances to their neighbors and other countries that their territory will not be used to plan attacks on foreign soil. There was no immediate reaction to the attack by the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan, which is expected to form a new government this week. Mushtaq Yusufzai reported from Peshawar. Yuliya Talmazan reported from London.

