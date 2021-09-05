The Pope is seeking prayers for pilgrimages to Budapest and Slovakia





Pope Francis expects his next visit to Budapest to conclude the International Eucharistic Congress and a 3-day pilgrimage to Slovakia.

By Linda Bordoni Pope Francis told attendees at St Peters Square for Angelus on Sunday that he is preparing to go to Budapest next Sunday for the completion of 52nd International Eucharistic Congress where he will celebrate the last Mass. After Mass, he continued, my pilgrimage will continue for a few days in Slovakia and will end the following Wednesday with the great popular feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, the Patron Saint of that country. Worship and prayer in the heart of Europe The Pope said these days will be marked with worship and prayer in the heart of Europe. He greeted and thanked those who have prepared the trip planned to take place from September 12 to 15, as well as those who are waiting for him and whom he says he wants with all his heart to meet. Some of the highlights of the apostolic visit that begins with the conclusion of the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest include a divine liturgy in memory of the Greek Catholic martyrs and a meeting with the leaders of the Roma community. 34th Apostolic Visit Abroad The theme of the 34th visit of the Pope’s apostles abroad is With Mary and Joseph on the road to Jesus. During his stay in Slovakia, where he will be based in the capital Bratislava, he will travel to Koice, Slovakia’s second largest city, on the eastern border, near Poland, Ukraine and Hungary, and go to Preov, third place. -The biggest city. On his final day in the country, Pope Francis will be in Atin, Trnava region, where a moment of prayer will be held with the bishops at the National Shrine, dedicated 250 years ago to Our Lady, known as the “Lady of the Seven Sorrows” . I ask everyone to accompany me in prayer and I entrust my visit to the mediation of so many heroic confessors of the faith who in those places bore witness to the Gospel between enmity and persecution. Let them help Europe to witness today, not so much in words, but above all in deeds, in deeds of mercy and hospitality, for the good news of God who loves us and saves us, said the Pope.

