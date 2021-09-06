Humans capable of freezing embryos, sperm and eggs up to 55 years | Embryos





People who want to start a family will be able to freeze their eggs, sperm and embryos for up to 55 years in a review of fertility rules aimed at helping future parents. E existing 10-year limit The government said Monday how long those planning to use in vitro fertilization can store the necessary genetic material. The ministers said the change was necessary because of the trend towards later parenting and so that those who choose to undergo assisted reproduction do not feel pressured to start treatment too soon. Expectant parents should not struggle with time constraints in their fertility choices, and this significant change in retention times will give people more control over their future and eliminate the pressure that comes with knowing that a decision must be made within 10 years, said James Bethell, the health minister responsible for innovation. People all over the UK are starting families later in life and it is increasingly common for people to choose to freeze their eggs, sperm and embryos to maintain fertility. There are many reasons for this, such as not being ready or incapable of starting a family or having a medical condition. E The 10-year storage limit will be replaced with a right that individuals or couples who freeze eggs, sperm or embryos be asked every 10 years if they wish to retain or destroy them, up to a maximum of 55 years. The new upper limit means all prospective parents will be able to keep their genetic material in storage for 55 years. Under current rules, only persons who can prove they have become infertile prematurely are allowed to do so for that length of time. The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, which regulates fertility practices and the clinics that provide it, welcomed the expansion. We welcome governments’ plans to extend the conservation limit for frozen eggs, sperm and embryos, bringing the law into line with advances in science, changes in modern society and the reproductive choices of individuals, said Julia Chain, head of regulators. This is great news for patients, giving them more time to make important decisions about family planning, Chain added. An increasing number of people are deciding to freeze eggs, sperm or embryos. Change has been made possible by the development of ia new freezing technique called vitrification, which means that frozen eggs can be stored indefinitely without deteriorating. The extension will need a change in the law. However, the Department of Health and Social Welfare has not indicated how and when this will happen. Legislation will be introduced when there is enough parliamentary time to debate it, of course. Fertility experts supported the move. Jason Kasraie, president of the Association of Reproductive Scientists and Clinicians, said: “Current conservation boundaries have negatively impacted couples’ reproductive choice by setting an artificial deadline that would not be faced by those trying to conceive naturally, in treatment.” The proposed, more equitable, storage boundaries will help to alleviate unnecessary stress for our patients and simplify the storage process for assisted conception clinics.

