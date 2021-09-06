Local leaders push new target to curb Amazon deforestation | Environmental News





Nearly 50 percent of the Amazon basin is under some form of protection, but lawyers say the pressure is mounting.

Indigenous groups are calling on world leaders to support a new target to protect 80 percent of the Amazon Basin by 2025, saying bold action is needed to stop deforestation by pushing for greater rainforests. Earth beyond a point of no return. Amazon delegates began their campaign Sunday at a nine-day conference in Marseille, France, where several thousand officials, scientists and activists are laying the groundwork for United Nations biodiversity talks in the Chinese city of Kunming next year. We invite the global community to join us in reversing the destruction of our home and thus protecting the future of the planet, Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, COICA chief coordinator, who represents indigenous groups in the nine Amazon nations, told Reuters. news agency. Nearly 50 percent of the Amazon Basin is currently under some form of official protection or indigenous care, according to research published last year. But pressure from farms, mines and oil exploration is growing. In Brazil, home to 60 percent of biome, deforestation has increased since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, reaching a 12-year high last year and sparking an international protest. The Amazon Basin as a whole has lost 18 percent of its original forest cover while another 17 percent has been degraded, according to a historical study released in July by the Amazon Science Panel, based on research by 200 scientists. If deforestation reaches 20-25 percent, it could plunge the Amazon into a death spiral in which it dries and becomes a savannah, according to Brazilian earth system scientist Carlos Nobre. The Marseille Meeting is the last World Conservation Congress, an event held every four years by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a forum that invites governments, civil society and researchers. COICA wants Congress to approve its 80×2025 Amazon statements to give the proposal a greater chance of gaining traction in Kunming, where governments will discuss objectives to protect biodiversity over the next decade.

