Climate change: 1.5 degree Celsius heat target could be “catastrophic” for health, say 230 magazines





The editorial shows the links between the climate crisis and a host of harmful health impacts over the past 20 years: Among them are an increase in deaths from heat, dehydration and loss of kidney function, skin cancer, tropical infections, mental health issues , pregnancy complications, allergies, heart and lung disease, and related deaths.

“Health is already being damaged by rising global temperatures and the destruction of the natural world, the state of affairs that health professionals have been drawing attention to for decades,” the editorial said.

He warned that an increase in global average temperatures of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and the loss of biodiversity risked “catastrophic damage to health that will be impossible to reverse”. Governments around the world are presenting plans to try to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the effects of worsening climate change, a goal the editorial said did not go far enough to protect public health. The heat is already around 1.2 degrees Celsius.

“Despite the much-needed global preoccupation with Covid-19, we can not expect the pandemic to pass to quickly reduce emissions,” the authors wrote, urging governments to respond to the climate crisis with the same spirit of “unprecedented funding.” “dedicated to the pandemic.

The UK-based BMJ, one of the magazines that published the report, said “never before had so many health publications been collected to make the same statement,” reflecting the severity of the climate change urgency now facing bota “. The authors also warned that the goal of reaching zero zeros – where the world does not emit more greenhouse gases than it does from the atmosphere – was to rely on unproven technology to extract gases such as carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. They added that global warming was more likely to exceed 2 degrees Celsius, a threshold that climate scientists say would bring catastrophic extreme weather events, among other impacts on the lives of humans, animals and plants. Simply encouraging the world and the energy industry to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy is less than the action needed to meet the challenge of the climate crisis, they said. The editorial was published as a call to action ahead of several meetings between global leaders to discuss and negotiate actions on the climate crisis, including the UN General Assembly next week, a biodiversity conference in Kunming, China, in October, and crucial talks. of climate in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November. Among the key climate issues expected to be addressed at these events are Objective 1.5C, setting an end date in coal use and biodiversity protection, both on land and at sea. “The biggest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius and restore nature. Urgent changes, across society must be made and will lead to a fairer world. and healthier, “the authors write. “We, as editors of health magazines, call on governments and other leaders to act, marking 2021 as the year the world finally changes course.”

