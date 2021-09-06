International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
The last:
As patients enter Mississippi hospitals one after another, doctors and nurses are accustomed to rampant denial and misinformation about COVID-19 in the least vaccinated state in the US
People in denial about the severity of their illness or the virus itself, with visitors often trying to get into hospitals without masks. The painful look of recognition on the faces of patients when they realize they have made a mistake by not being vaccinated. Ongoing misinformation about coronavirus that they discuss with medical staff.
“It doesn’t make sense to be a judge in that situation. It doesn’t make sense to tell them, ‘You should have gotten the vaccine or you wouldn’t be here,'” said Dr. Risa Moriarity, executive vice president of the University of Mississippi Emergency Department. Medical (UMMC). “We do not do that. We try not to preach and teach them. “Some of them are so sick that they can hardly talk to us.”
Mississippi low vaccination, with about 38 percent of the state’s trillion fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is driving an increase in cases and hospitalizations that are beating medical staff. Workers are angry and exhausted from both the workload and residents’ refusal to embrace the vaccine.
Doctors at UMMC, the only Level 1 trauma center in all of Mississippi, are caring for the sickest patients in the state.
The emergency room and intensive care unit are beyond capacity, almost all with COVID-19 patients. Moriarity said it is like a “loggia” with beds in hallways and patients being treated in triage rooms. Medical doctors are delayed in responding to new calls because they have to wait with patients who need care.
Moriarity said it is difficult to express in words the fatigue she and her colleagues feel. Getting to work every day has become tedious and heartbreaking, she said.
“Most of us still have enough emotional reserves to be compassionate, but you leave work at the end of the day just exhausted from the effort it takes to drug that compassion for people who are not caring for themselves and the people around them. ” she said.
As the virus grows, hospital officials are begging residents to be vaccinated. UMMC announced in July that it would order 10,000 of its employees and 3,000 students to be vaccinated or wear an N95 mask on campus. By the end of August, the leaders reviewed that policy and vaccination is the only option.
At the children’s hospital of the medical center, emergency nurse Anne Sinclair said she is tired of the constant misinformation she hears, meaning that children cannot get too sick from COVID.
“I’ve seen kids die in my COVID unit, COVID complications, and that just isn’t something you can ever forget,” she said.
“Summer is very clear,” continued Sinclair, who is the parent of a two-year-old and a five-year-old and worries about their safety. “I just wish people could look at politics and think about their families and their children.”
What is happening all over Canada
- The spread of the Metepenagiag Mi’kmaq nation in NB increases to 4, says the chief.
- Classes closed after 2 Yellowknifebasic school students have tested positive.
What is happening all over the world
As of Sunday, more than 220.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.5 million.
IN AmericasArgentina left the field on Sunday after just seven minutes of World Cup qualifiers against host Brazil as health officials took to the field following coronavirus concerns for three Argentine players. Antonio Barra Torres, president of Brazil’s health agency, said four Argentine players would be fined and expelled for allegedly failing to follow the country’s COVID-19 protocols.
IN Africa, 42 of the continent’s 54 nations may not reach the World Health Organization (WHO) target for countries to vaccinate 10 percent of their population by September due to “vaccine stockpiling,” according to Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Only two percent of the over five billion doses given globally” have gone to Africa.
IN Europe, The German Disease Control Agency says more than four million people have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic broke out. Russia, meanwhile, says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded seven million.
IN Asia-Pacific, Australia reported 1,684 new cases as authorities competed ahead with vaccinations in a bid to end blockages on the populated southeast coast. More than 15 million people in the state of Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have been under house arrest orders.
