More than 200 health magazines call for urgent action against climate crisis Climate crisis





More than 200 health magazines around the world are publishing an editorial calling on leaders to take urgent action on climate change and protect health. The British Medical Journal said it was the first time so many publications had gathered to make the same statement, reflecting the severity of the situation. The editorial, which is being published before the UN General Assembly and the Cop26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November, says: Ahead of these key meetings, we, the editors of health magazines around the world, are calling for urgent action to maintain average temperatures. globally increased below 1.5 degrees Celsius. , stop the destruction of nature and protect health. Health is already being damaged by rising global temperatures and the destruction of the natural world, the state of affairs that health professionals have been drawing attention to for decades. Science is clear; a global rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity risk catastrophic health damage that will be impossible to undo. Despite the much-needed global preoccupation with Covid-19, we can not expect the pandemic to pass to quickly reduce emissions. Reflecting the severity of the moment, this editorial appears in health magazines around the world. We are united in recognizing that only fundamental and equal changes of societies will change our current trajectory. He adds: The biggest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius and restore nature. Urgent changes need to be made across society and will lead to a fairer and healthier world. We, as editors of health magazines, call on governments and other leaders to act, marking 2021 as the year the world finally changes course. Dr Fiona Godlee, editor-in-chief of BMJ, and one of the editorial co-authors, said: Health professionals have been on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis and they are united in warning that it goes above 1.5C and allowing the continued destruction of nature will bring the next crisis, much more deadly. Richer nations need to act faster and do more to support those countries that are already suffering under higher temperatures. 2021 should be the year when the world changes course our health depends on it. The editorial will appear in BMJ, The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, African African Journal, Chinese Science Bulletin, National Medical Journal of India, Medical Journal of Australia, and 50 BMJ specialist journals including BMJ Global Health and Breast.

