Hansi Flicks Germany exploded in life against Armenia Sports | German football and major international sports news DW





Germany 6-0 Armenia, Stuttgart

(Gnabry 6 ‘, 15’, Reus 35 ‘, Werner 44’, Hofmann 52 ‘, Adeyemi 90’ + 1) What a difference an early goal makes. Serge Gnabry striker with a goal in a shot after just six minutes set the tone for Germany in Stuttgart. With six changes in the starting eleven and facing an opponent who was not prepared to stay deep throughout the game, Hansi Flick’s accusations looked fantastic and fluid as they eased their path to a victory that sees them move to the top of the Group J. Germany’s performance was so good that any number of individuals could have been in focus. Gnabry for his composure, the movement of Marco Reus, the driving force of Leon Goretzka in midfield or the elusive Leroy San. However, most obvious of all was how fun Germany looked. “The atmosphere was extraordinary tonight,” Goretzka told RTL subsequently, adding that the support of the 18,000 powerful in Stuttgart was “like balm for the soul”. They were enjoying pressing hard, chasing and moving in and around Armenia’s yellow shirts, as if training the mannequin on the ground. When Florian Wirtz stepped off the bench to jump in the area immediately after the clock struck, the German players lined up to enter the score sheet. Fast and furious This was an example of the excellent, relentless performance that Flick made standard at Bayern Munich, and the goal just before the break was the most beautiful goal built on a night with lots of good goals. After Reus had scored his first goal in Germany in almost two years, Germany’s one-touch passes and moves peaked. Joshua Kimmich gave one of his classic box-and-pass passes to Leon Goretzka to head his head in front of Werner and the Chelsea striker left with gratitude from close range. “We were better in front of goal tonight and scored early, which opened the game for us. Today was a good win and we will take the euphoria with us,” Gnabry told RTL then It was a night when everything went the way of Germany, a night when bad shots ended in 30-meter goals for players who had never scored for Germany before (Jonas Hofmann), a night when Germany fans did not consider the quality of opponent and performance three days ago and just let the euphoria take over. Flick let Wirtz and Jamal Musiala do exactly that for the last 30 minutes, giving San the high applause he deserved and probably even needed. Karim Adeyemi and David Raum started making their debuts, and although Germany had changed speed, Adeyemi found time to score in the debut as he and Wirtz combined as if they were playing football with video games. “We have great quality on the team and we saw it today, but it ‘s important to offer it when it counts and I’m glad we did it today,” Flick said afterwards. Perhaps it was appropriate that on a night when Germany and their fans honored the legendary former Germany striker Gerd Mller, goals were scored for the Flick squad. More will be expected in Iceland on Wednesday. The difference now is that the world knows what the German side of Hansi Flick is really capable of. Revive Germany’s big win against Armenia on our live blog:

