The Brazil-Argentina qualifier was suspended in the coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO (AP) A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes as local health officials took to the field on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who failed to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

The match with Argentinas Lionel Messi and Brazils Neymar was interrupted in the 7th minute due to the extraordinary interruption. The referee finally stopped the game with the score 0-0 after the players, coaches, football officials and local authorities quarreled for several minutes on the field at the NeoQuimica Arena.

The Brazilian health agency said three England-based players based in England should have been quarantined instead of playing in the match. FIFA will have to determine what will happen next to the qualifier.

Antonio Barra Torres, president of the Brazilian health agency Anvisa, said four Argentine players would be fined and deported for violating Brazil’s COVID-19 protocols.

The four were ordered to be quarantined by the Brazilian health agency before the match. Despite that order, three of the four set off for Argentina.

Aston Villas Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenhams Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have joined the Argentina squad despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duties due to the need for a 10-day quarantine at a hotel when they return. Quarantine restrictions in Brazil have added another complicating factor.

The Argentine Football Federation on Sunday evening wrote on Twitter the message We are going home! along with a photo of the team, including Emiliano Martinez and Buendia, boarding a flight to Buenos Aires.

TV Globo reported that the four England-based players told Brazilian police at the airport that they did not fill out their entry forms upon arrival. The report said the footballers were not expelled and got permission to fly back with their team.

The Brazilian health agency said the four allegedly told immigration officers that in the previous 14 days they had not been to Britain or anywhere else for Brazil to put on its red list for COVID-19 risks. Those who have been to countries on the so-called red list face a 14-day quarantine in Brazil.

Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso started the match.

Anvisa was a meeting Saturday that included regional and national football representatives to discuss the quarantine situation.

At that meeting, Anvisa and local health authorities determined that players should be quarantined, Anvisa said. However, even after meeting and reporting to authorities, the players took part in Saturday night’s training session.

The agency added that Sunday’s attempts to remove the players and take them to the airport were frustrating.

The decision to terminate the match was never reachable by Anvisas. However, the introduction of players who did not comply with Brazilian health laws and norms, and also provided false information to the authorities, required the agency to act, in its own time and manner, the Brazilian agency said.

Brazilian TV showed some exchanges between players and coaches during the chaos. Brazil coach Tite seemed to be more upset.

They had 72 hours before the match. They had to do it at the time of the match! Tite yelled at Anvisa agents.

Lionel Messi also looked irritated. They did not speak to us before that, repeated the Argentine captain.

Brazil called up nine Premier League players for the World Cup qualifiers in September, but none of them traveled to South America due to restrictions.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said both teams would have liked to play the game.

A match between some of the best in the world ends like this. I would like people in Argentina to understand how as a coach I have to take care of my players. “If people come and say they should be evicted, I will not allow it,” Scaloni told TyC Sports. We wanted to play the game, so did the Brazilians.

Both national football associations issued statements criticizing the action of the Brazilian health agency. The Brazil players stayed on the field after Argentina left and started training. The Argentines, including those considered endangered by COVID-19, stayed for more than three hours in their locker room until they left for the airport.

___

