



Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, has been released on bail just over two months after he was ordered jailed on contempt charges, sparking violent protests that escalated into deadly clashes and looting. The government department for correctional services said in a statements on Sunday that Zumas was released on parole by a medical report, but he did not provide details about the nature of his illness. Zuma was admitted to a hospital to undergo his first medical procedure last month, said the department then. Mr Zuma will serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence under supervision in the community correctional system, the department said, adding that he will be subject to supervision until his sentence ends. But he gave no details on where he would suffer on bail. His release comes after his dizzying fall as a well-known freedom fighter, who fought apartheid alongside Nelson Mandela and was a powerful figure in the ruling African National Congress.

Mr Zuma, 79, was forced to resign in 2018 after being rejected by the ANC, threatened by a no-confidence vote in Parliament and abandoned by millions of voters. He was taken into custody on July 7 after South Africa’s highest judicial body found him guilty of contempt for refusing to appear before a commission investigating sweeping allegations of corruption during his nine years as president. John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance, South Africa opposition party, said in a statement Sunday that Zumas’ conditional release was completely illegal and made a mockery of the country’s corrective law. Jacob Zuma publicly refused to be examined by an independent medical professional, let alone by a medical advisory board, said Mr. Steenhuisen, adding that such an assessment was required by law in order for a prisoner to receive medical release. Under South African correctional law, those eligible for medical leave include prisoners with terminal illnesses serving 24 months or less, those who are physically disabled, and prisoners suffering from a severely restrictive activity their daily or the ability to take care of themselves. The risk of acquittal should also be low. We urge all South Africans to give dignity to Mr Zuma as he continues to receive medical treatment, the correctional department said.

A foundation named after Mr. Zuma, who posted on Twitter that he welcomed the decision, said he was still in the hospital. But the South Africa One Movement, which focuses on policy solutions to South Africa’s development challenges, said in a statement on Twitter that the governments’ decision had been controversial and lacked transparency. When Mr Zuma was arrested in July, supporters denounced the arrest, arguing that he had been treated unfairly and that his sentence without trial was unconstitutional. Some called for the closure of his province, KwaZulu-Natal. The protests led to several deaths, tens of millions of dollars in damage and the disruption of the nations’ coronavirus vaccination program. President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military to curb civil unrest, describing it as one of the worst in the country’s history.

