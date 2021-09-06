457,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive from UK to Sydney, 12-15 years later for vaccination





The first batch of four million doses of Pfizer – made in an exchange deal between the UK Prime Minister and Scott Morrison – has arrived in Sydney as medical practitioners prepare to expand distribution to children aged 12 to 15 this month.

Two planes with nearly half a million doses of Pfizer arrived from the UK to Sydney overnight as Australia races to vaccinate millions more residents in hopes of reopening the borders before Christmas. The first cargo arrived at Sydney International Airport around 6pm carrying 164,970 doses with the second flight arriving a few hours later with 292,500 hits. The office of Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the news that will give hope and an added boost to the race to vaccinate with New South Wales and Victoria trying to curb the highly infectious Delta outbreak. The deal, announced last Friday, will increase Australia’s mRNA supply of vaccines to more than 10 million for September as COVID-19 vaccines open for 12 to 15 year olds next week. The exchange sees Australia receiving four million doses from the UK – which are close to the expiration date – then later returned to the favor in December when the British Government began administering reinforcing shots in the winter. “This will enable us to significantly bring the possibility of Australia reopening according to the national plan. Raising these doses I think should be a great cause for hope across the country,” Morrison said. “I want to thank Prime Minister Johnson very much – he and I started discussing this some time ago – I want to thank him for his personal commitment to this and his great friendship in Australia.” Health Minister Greg also celebrated the vaccine swap deal, describing it as “four million doses of hope for Australians”. “What does it mean for Australia? It really means what we said last week – that the burden and balance of vaccination in Australia will have moved forward two months from October and November to August and September,” he said. “This means that every Australian will be able to show up as early as possible to be vaccinated if they have not already done so.” Vaccine groups will be tested before being distributed nationwide in states and territories based on its population. Similar deals have been made with Singapore who sent 500.00 doses of Pfizer in another barter deal and last month Poland agreed to provide one million blows to Pfizer following the Morrison Government international request for assistance. Nearly two million people a week in Australia are being vaccinated with the country on track to be fully inoculated 60 per cent by mid-October and 70 and 80 per cent in early and late November respectively. modern The first doses of Moderna vaccines will arrive in Australia next week and are expected to be administered from around 20 September. A spokesman for the Minister of Health told The Australian doses will be tested in groups by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) before being distributed to thousands of community pharmacies. The TGA has approved the vaccine for children 12 years of age and older. Moderna is the third COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Australia and will be injected in two doses, 28 days apart. Only Pfizer and Moderna, which use mRNA technology, are approved for use in children as young as 12 years old.

