Foreign media misinformation pushes St. Jacinda off her pedestal

By Anke Richter

Opinion – After endlessly greeting the New Zealand Prime Minister as “Saint Jacinda”, some overseas media are now happily reporting her alleged failure with the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sold German author has compared Covid’s measures to “terrorist hunting” and MIQ to “camps”. New Zealand born in Germany Anke Richter asks what happened.



Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The blockage started for me inside the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch. My sunless room only had windows I could not open, but it was a pretty nice place to decompress after a hurried trip to Germany. I was grateful to be back in Aotearoa – and very lucky to have a place in MIQ. Since I got there the same day as an Olympic team, I even got a good bag of Kiwiana sweets.

While chewing Jaffas and Pineapple bumps, I watched the daily Covid press conference from Parliament and all the news on TV. Nothing came out on Sunday 22nd August except the growing cases in Auckland, and they were expected. When an editor at the newspaper I regularly write to called me that night from Berlin, which only happens twice in a decade after an earthquake or terrorist attack, I was wondering what misfortune I had lost.



Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

“Can you make a quick comment about the announcement today?” She asked. I was not sure if she had called the right person on the right continent, or if I had drunk too much wine at dinner. What great news? “The New Zealand government acknowledged the failure of the elimination strategy,” she said, appearing urgent. It was on the German wire.

I went online. There were many stories, from quality newspapers to the powerful mainland magazine for state broadcasters like Deutsche Welle, all with a title that translates as “New Zealand fails with its Non-Covid Strategy”Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was quoted as saying there were “big questions” – meaning that the playing field and pressures had changed with the Delta variant spreading faster. But his worries turned into a concession and were distorted into failure. The original source of the news was AFP (Agence France Press).

Meanwhile in Wellington, the prime minister went on to say that her proven strategy was still the way forward.

In the week leading up to this harsh but misleading article, many international media already had mocks New Zealand for closing the whole country to “a positive case.” Largest European table image listed “Jacinta” (sic) Ardern as the “Loser of the Day” because she urged us not to talk to our neighbors on this “island of folly” (yes, singular).

It is one thing to see a right-wing populist tabloid, to give up on its inaccuracy and malice, to lead a wrong dig into a female left-wing leader, but it is another thing to see a well-known news agency that inadvertently spreads inaccurate information that multiplies — difficult fact-checking for a trusted reader 18,000 miles away from its origin.

The head of the AFP office in Wellington, Neil Sands had no idea what had happened to him original report in my homeland. When I told him, he immediately checked with the German service which reviewed the translated history and found it “mature”. He released an overnight correction, but has not changed any of those titles yet.

The damage is done. The author of the best-selling book Jrg Phil Friedrich who is also a columnist for the conservative daily Welt cooked a dish from the overcooked version to the point of dislike. Under the title “No Covid is showing his real face now”, his article states at the outset: “Infected people are locked up in camps and branded as terrorists when they violate quarantine rules. Politicians advise citizens not to talk to their neighbors. Australia and New Zealand demonstrate where the No-Covid strategy is going . “



Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The rest is behind a payment wall, saying “the news that is currently coming out about the Corona pandemic policy from Australia and New Zealand is scary”. He mainly describes the current blockade and quarantine situation in Australia as inhuman and unstable and also relates to the alleged admission of failure of “health minister” Chris Hipkins.

Do not worry that Hipkins is not the Minister of Health, but the Minister of Response to Covid-19. All journalists make mistakes, and it is also not uncommon for field reporters to oppose what a foreign news desk on the other side of the world dreams of or considers correct. But I have not heard the term “camping” used for four-star hotels since demagogue Laura Ingraham threw it at Fox News and Billy Te Kahika Jr., the super-propagator of conspiracy theories, organized a protest outside the MIQ premisesWith It brings images of degradation and deprivation, especially in the German context. And it ignites the flames of the hundreds of thousands of believers, neo-Nazis and anti-vaccinators who gather there. Some of the “Querdenker” faction likes to be compared to the victims of the Holocaust.

Friedrich, author of i THE WORLD article, is not a demagogue, but a philosopher and scientist with a background in meteorology, not epidemics. When I pointed out that there were differences between Australia and New Zealand’s recent approaches to blockades that he may not have been aware of, he defended his position – but argued that incentive opening sentences about camps and terrorists did not were his and edited in as a “teaser”.

We had a long email exchange, after which I asked THE WORLD to change this misinformation. I have not received any response from them and the story remains online.

In my early years at Aotearoa, it was frustrating when German publications were only interested in New Zealand as the “clean and green” tourist destination or the location of the Lord of the Rings. Reporting from a small country where nothing happens much, from a global perspective, made my country very warm.

This changed dramatically. The Christchurch Mosque attacks put us on the map and “Saint Jacinda” on a pedestal, which was later upgraded to an altar after its successful response to Covid. The long-forgotten Earth of the tall White Cloud was not just cold – it was hot.

I spent a lot of 2020 writing profiles at Ardern and explaining the “team of five million” to Germans who listened eagerly. A year later, part of their worship of the Kiwi way has faded or even been overturned.

After 18 months of closure, home schooling, political incompetence and confusing pandemic measures, no one in Germany wants to continue to hear how well we had it here. A perceived failure of our elimination strategy which puts us in the same camp – excuse the word – as everyone else gives a little comfort to those who never had our fate in the first place.

I have compassion for the envy that comes from suffering. But I hate a false story that serves the harmful political agenda of anti-vax and anti-lockdown influencers. It is not about looking good or bad. It is about accuracy.

* Anke Richter is an independent correspondent and member of the FACT (Fight Against Conspiracy Theories).