Connect with us

International

Australia warns climate crisis will wreak havoc on economy if coal is not phased out | Climate change

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


A senior UN official has warned that the climate crisis will wreak havoc on the entire Australian economy if coal is not removed quickly, and joined those who explicitly called on the Morrison government to adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets. .

In a pre-recorded speech at an Australian National University forum to be held on Monday, Selwin Hart, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General, reiterated calls for OECD countries such as Australia to ban coal use by 2030.

Hart, a former senior diplomat and climate official in Barbados, stressed the extent to which the Morrison government has isolated itself by resisting calls to set a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050, but said the most big this decade was just as important.

He cited scientific advice that global emissions should be reduced by 45% this decade to keep the global warming limit at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, and called for increased engagement ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

Green Recovery: how Australia can give up coal (without giving up work) video
Green Recovery: how Australia can give up coal (without giving up work) video

National governments responsible for 73% of global emissions are now engaged in net zero by the middle of the century. We call on Australia to join them urgently. All the small nations of the Pacific have made this commitment, he said in a recorded speech to the ANU Crawford Leadership Forum.

We welcome the net zero commitments by 2050 of all Australian states and territories. We also welcome clear support for the 2050 zero net targets from peak business bodies such as the National Farmers Federation, the Australian Business Council and the Australian Industry Group, along with many of the country’s largest businesses.

Although crucial, these long-term net worth commitments are only a fraction of what is needed. It is essential that they are backed by ambitious 2030 targets and clear plans to achieve them, otherwise we will not see the real-world changes we urgently need.

The Morrison government has a 2030 target for a 26-28% reduction in emissions compared to 2005 levels. The coalition rejected advice from the Climate Change Authority that suggested it set a 45-65% target over that time period. .

For coal, Hart said market forces showed his days were numbered. He said investors were increasingly abandoning it in favor of renewables, which were now cheaper in most countries, and the expectation that coal assets would be blocked was accelerating the decline. But change was not happening fast enough to avert a global climate catastrophe, he said.

We fully understand the role that coal and other fossil fuels have played in the Australian economy, even though mining accounts for a small share of about 2% of total jobs. But it is essential to have a broader, more honest and rational conversation about what is in Australia’s interest because the conclusion is clear, he said.

If the world does not gradually phase out coal, climate change will wreak havoc on the entire Australian economy from agriculture to tourism, and precisely to the services sector. Similarly, [it will affect] the construction, housing and property sector in a country where the vast majority live on or near a coast.

Quick guide

How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia

show

Photo: Tim Robberts / Stone RF

Thank you for your comment.

Harts’s intervention comes after similar recent calls from key climate officials from the US, UK and Europe. Dr Jonathan Pershing, the deputy US presidential envoy for climate change, John Kerry, told the Guardian Australia last month that Australia’s targets were not enough and the country should consider a 50% cut in emissions by 2030.

A study by the Australian Conservation Foundation with 15,000 people released last week found that most people in every federal electorate believed the Morrison government needed to do more to tackle the climate crisis, and some Liberal MPs especially Warren Entsch and Jason Falinski have called for emissions of 2030. target to increase.

But some Nationalist MPs remain strongly opposed to the larger climate action. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Friday that we will not give in to what he called outright harassment over the issue.

Morrison has promised a long-term emissions strategy ahead of the Glasgow summit in November, but is not committed to removing new targets or policies. Treasury, Josh Frydenberg, recently told the Guardian Australia progress is being made behind closed doors within the government on climate change, but said he was very pleased with the 2030 target.

Last week, Environment Minister Sussan Ley gave the green light to the expansion of an underground coal mine north of Wollongong. It was the first government approval for additional coal mines after the federal court found it has a duty to take care to protect young people from the climate crisis.

Hart cited an earlier call by UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres for rich countries to remove coal by 2030 and other countries that have had fewer opportunities to develop fossil fuel use to ban its use until 2040.

If approved, this schedule would leave Australia nearly a decade to ensure a fair transition for coal workers and others affected, he said.

We are at a critical juncture in the climate crisis. If the G20 countries including Australia choose business as usual, climate change will soon bring high living standards in Australia on fire. Conversely, if countries including Australia choose bold climate action, a new wave of prosperity, jobs, honesty and sustainable economic growth is needed.

The last assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change the emissions found were already affecting the weather and climatic extremes in every region across the globe, contributing to an increase in heat waves, greater rainfall events and more intense droughts and tropical cyclones. In Australia, average ground temperatures have risen by about 1.4C since 1910.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/sep/05/australia-warned-climate-crisis-will-wreak-havoc-on-economy-if-coal-isnt-phased-out

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: