A senior UN official has warned that the climate crisis will wreak havoc on the entire Australian economy if coal is not removed quickly, and joined those who explicitly called on the Morrison government to adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets. .

In a pre-recorded speech at an Australian National University forum to be held on Monday, Selwin Hart, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General, reiterated calls for OECD countries such as Australia to ban coal use by 2030.

Hart, a former senior diplomat and climate official in Barbados, stressed the extent to which the Morrison government has isolated itself by resisting calls to set a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050, but said the most big this decade was just as important.

He cited scientific advice that global emissions should be reduced by 45% this decade to keep the global warming limit at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, and called for increased engagement ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

National governments responsible for 73% of global emissions are now engaged in net zero by the middle of the century. We call on Australia to join them urgently. All the small nations of the Pacific have made this commitment, he said in a recorded speech to the ANU Crawford Leadership Forum.

We welcome the net zero commitments by 2050 of all Australian states and territories. We also welcome clear support for the 2050 zero net targets from peak business bodies such as the National Farmers Federation, the Australian Business Council and the Australian Industry Group, along with many of the country’s largest businesses.

Although crucial, these long-term net worth commitments are only a fraction of what is needed. It is essential that they are backed by ambitious 2030 targets and clear plans to achieve them, otherwise we will not see the real-world changes we urgently need.