Terrorist attack in Auckland: Jacinda Ardern exploring whether all options to expel terrorists were exhausted
The ISIS supporter who slaughtered at least five shoppers at a supermarket in Auckland before being shot dead can now be identified.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would be “very, very difficult” to oust Ahad Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, the New Lynn center terrorist.
However, she said the Government would explore if there were other avenues that could have been taken to oust him.
Ardern has been criticized by opposition leader Judith Collins, who argued that two sections of the Immigration Act would have given the Government the rationale for deporting Samsudeen.
“The New Zealand Immigration Act provides that the Minister of Immigration can prove that a person poses a threat or danger to security and, with the approval of the Cabinet, the Governor General may order that person to be deported,” Collins said.
Collins noted that the Refugee Convention allowed countries to deport refugees on “grounds of national security or public order” that were likely to cover Samsudeen.
But Ardern noted that the threat of persecution in Sri Lanka would have made it very difficult to oust Samsudeen.
She said there were two obstacles to the eviction. He was currently in the middle of a lawsuit and Crown Law advised that he was likely to be a “protected person” as he would face persecution if deported to Sri Lanka.
“He was going through a lawsuit … and had appealed the annulment of his refugee status,” Ardern said.
“One of the issues that would be considered by the court, however, is whether or not the individual was a protected person.
“If anyone was a protected person it makes eviction very, very difficult,” Ardern said.
But Ardern said she would continue to push for further information if there was ever an opportunity to evict the husband, saying “there are some things we can explore”.
“The question I specifically had was when someone took it fraudulently [refugee] status then poses a threat to national security – there is little work to be done there, “Ardern said.
“Most New Zealanders will say if you acted fraudulently to win it [refugee] “status and you are a threat to national security, there are certainly some mechanisms we can use there – so that’s what we’re exploring,” she said.
Ardern reiterated her promise that changes to counterterrorism laws would be passed by the end of the month – something Collins has offered to support.
The Act and the Greens have expressed their concern about moving forward so quickly.
Greens’ Golriz Ghahraman said the attack “should not be used to rush anti-terrorism laws out of control.
“Our response must capture the complexity of radicalization, protect rights and protect from causing more harm to the most marginalized communities.”
Act leader David Seymour said the bill the government intends to pass should be split into multiple bills.
One would make “simple and immediate changes, if applicable”, while the other would have to be given extra time “to consider new information in light of the Lynn Mall attack.”
