NSW records second Covid Aboriginal death, as 1,000 Indigenous people now have the virus | Indigenous Australians

NSW records second Covid Aboriginal death, as 1,000 Indigenous people now have the virus

22 seconds ago

A second Aboriginal person has died with Covid-19 and more than a thousand indigenous people in NSW now have the virus, with half of those cases in the west and west of the state.

A 70-year-old woman from the small town of Enngonia who has been described as a much-loved old man died with Covid at Dubbo Hospital on Monday. Enngonia is in Muruwari, an hour’s drive north of Bourke west of New South Wales, near the border with Queensland.

Enngonia has at least 18 cases in a population of just under 200 people or 9.5% of the city. The woman had been in intensive care after being transferred from Bourke, where there are now 77 cases in the community.

Our condolences go out to her family and friends, and to the community. We know it is a very close community [in Enngonia] and you are in our thoughts, said Scott McLachlan, CEO of NSW West Local Health District.

The women’s death follows that of a 52-year-old Aboriginal man from Dubbo on 31 August.

In the western health district, 84% of all current cases are under 50 years old.

The National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (Naccho) confirmed NSW Health data which showed that 1,071 Aboriginal people have contracted the virus since mid-June. At least 519 of them are in western states and the far west.

In Wilcannia, more than 13% of the community now has the virus. On Monday it recorded 99 cases in a city of about 720 people.

A response coordinated by the RFDS, police, NSW Health and Maari Ma, the aboriginal community-controlled health organization, is now taking place in the hit city.

Over the weekend 30 motorcycles arrived and officials say they will be operational earlier this week for people to be isolated, as some said they were forced to isolate themselves in tents due to overcrowded housing.

NSW Health said motor homes will remain in place until they are no longer required. An emergency management center is operating from the Wilcannia Exhibition Square, staffed by NSW Health, Police, ADF, Aboriginal Affairs, RFS, SES, Ambulance, Royal Flying Doctor Service, and volunteer organizations.

The Covid national working group says it is developing a growth plan for 30 aboriginal communities to increase vaccinations and provide strong public health messages designed to overcome misinformation.

The working group coordinator, Lieutenant General John Frewen, said the plan was based on crisis learning in western NSW.

Frewen told a Senate committee that there has been a plan for indigenous communities since the pandemic began, but he has been given extra urgency by the outbreaks in western NSW.

The plan was unveiled in the national cabinet on Friday, following repeated criticism of the failure of state and federal governments to vaccinate aborigines, who have been identified as a vulnerable group from the start.

Over the next month, 30 communities where vaccination rates lag behind the national norm and where the indigenous population is very high will be targeted for a vaccination strike, accompanied by culture-appropriate messages to combat vaccine misinformation and hesitation. , said Frewen.

They will be the ones where we will get the highest return in trying to put in growth capacity, he said.

We have learned from the example in New South West Wales, where a very close partnership between federal, state and indigenous health authorities can yield very accelerated results.

Aboriginal community-controlled health organizations (Acchos) in NSW have long sought such a strong partnership.

We need the government to recognize Acchos and invest in them to provide rich vaccination models and take local leadership in coordinating the public health response, said the executive director of the NSW Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council, Dr Peter Malouf, last week.

To see the light at the end of the tunnel, we need aboriginal communities to be the beacon of public health response.

