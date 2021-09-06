They left China decades ago. Now, they must flee the Taliban in AfghanistanExBulletin

About 80 Uighur families are among those trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. They are afraid if they stay, and China may put pressure on the Taliban to bring them back to China.

Tens of thousands of Afghans tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control – among them a small ethnic Uighur community. They escaped persecution in China decades ago, settling in Afghanistan. Now they are trying to flee the Taliban amid fears that the militant group will bring them back to China. Reported by Emily Feng of NPR.

EMILY FENG, BYLINE: In 1976, Abdul Aziz Naseri’s parents collected as much of their belongings as they could and left their home in Yarkant, a district south of Xinjiang. Several dozen Uighur families went with them.

ABDUL AZIZ NASERI: Because of the cruelty of the Chinese communists there, they killed many, many – many Uighurs. They did not give permission to pray.

FENG: From Yarkant, they walk through the snow-capped Pamir Mountains that divide Xinjiang and Afghanistan, then down the Wakhan Corridor.

NASERI: On horses – they rode on horses and then came to Badakshan. Then after that, they go to the capital of Kabul.

FENG: The Uighurs were farmers and traders in Xinjiang, but they had to start a new life. Many of them found work in export-import, restaurants or tailoring. They became Afghan citizens. Muhammad (pbuh) is another of those citizens. His parents left Xinjiang Ghul, or the Chinese-speaking city of Yining, and came to Afghanistan in 1961. And during the American occupation of Afghanistan, life improved.

MUHAMMAD: (Through translator) I started a business selling precious stones. My wife became a doctor. My eldest daughter was about to graduate with a law degree, my son with a journalism degree.

FENG: Finally, Muhammad thought, he had found a house, until the Taliban took control this year.

MUHAMMAD: (Through the translator) We all have the same fear of the Taliban and the chaos that other Afghans have. But we also fear that the Taliban will take us back to China.

FENG: Where the government has detained and imprisoned hundreds of thousands of them. We are only using the first name of Muhammad because he fears for the safety of his family. China believes that Muslim Uighurs want to secede from China and are sympathetic to global jihadist groups, and that without US troops in the region, Uighur fighters could be trained in Afghanistan to subsequently attack China. In July, China’s foreign minister met with the Taliban, who vowed to stop any Uighur terrorists.

Some Uighurs have traveled to Syria and Afghanistan to fight extremist groups, but there is no evidence that those fighters have ever managed to invade China. There is also little evidence that they share the harsh ideology of the Taliban or other radical groups.

SEAN ROBERTS: Most Uighurs do not profess the same kind of Islam that the Taliban do.

FENG: This is Sean Roberts, a professor at Georgetown University who studied Uyghurs.

ROBERTS: They are much more focused on gender equality in terms of their children’s career path and future. They may be religious, but they are not focused on Sharia law as the ultimate authority in their lives.

FENG: But China’s fear that Uighurs in Afghanistan may have links to terrorism has been hard to dispel. In 2001, the United States captured 22 Uighurs in Afghanistan they suspected of working with al-Qaeda and sent them to Guantanamo Bay.

ROBERTS: Most of the Uyghurs who ended up in Guantanamo Bay were essentially sold by Pakistani generosity hunters to the US government. And they were interrogated for years, in some cases, before the US realized that these people were not a threat to the US or really to anyone.

FENG: Uighurs have a long history in Afghanistan. Rian Thum, a historian of legal culture at the University of Manchester, says that for centuries, Uighurs traveled frequently to the Middle East and Central Asia, but as merchants and pilgrims to Mecca.

RIAN THUM: With the advent of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, many movements stop. But before that, the movement of caravans and individuals even through really high mountain ranges was extremely common.

FENG: Now the Uyghurs of Afghanistan are back on the move, as Muhammad, the Uyghur jeweler, is considering leaving.

MUHAMMAD: (Through translator) My parents lived years of war, and now I have to suffer once again from the war. My only hope now is my children.

FENG: His desire is to send his children to a place where they can be educated and be able to live in peace. Emily Feng, NPR News, Beijing.

