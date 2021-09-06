International
They left China decades ago. Now, they must flee the Taliban in AfghanistanExBulletin
About 80 Uighur families are among those trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. They are afraid if they stay, and China may put pressure on the Taliban to bring them back to China.
LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:
Tens of thousands of Afghans tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control – among them a small ethnic Uighur community. They escaped persecution in China decades ago, settling in Afghanistan. Now they are trying to flee the Taliban amid fears that the militant group will bring them back to China. Reported by Emily Feng of NPR.
EMILY FENG, BYLINE: In 1976, Abdul Aziz Naseri’s parents collected as much of their belongings as they could and left their home in Yarkant, a district south of Xinjiang. Several dozen Uighur families went with them.
ABDUL AZIZ NASERI: Because of the cruelty of the Chinese communists there, they killed many, many – many Uighurs. They did not give permission to pray.
FENG: From Yarkant, they walk through the snow-capped Pamir Mountains that divide Xinjiang and Afghanistan, then down the Wakhan Corridor.
NASERI: On horses – they rode on horses and then came to Badakshan. Then after that, they go to the capital of Kabul.
FENG: The Uighurs were farmers and traders in Xinjiang, but they had to start a new life. Many of them found work in export-import, restaurants or tailoring. They became Afghan citizens. Muhammad (pbuh) is another of those citizens. His parents left Xinjiang Ghul, or the Chinese-speaking city of Yining, and came to Afghanistan in 1961. And during the American occupation of Afghanistan, life improved.
MUHAMMAD: (Through translator) I started a business selling precious stones. My wife became a doctor. My eldest daughter was about to graduate with a law degree, my son with a journalism degree.
FENG: Finally, Muhammad thought, he had found a house, until the Taliban took control this year.
MUHAMMAD: (Through the translator) We all have the same fear of the Taliban and the chaos that other Afghans have. But we also fear that the Taliban will take us back to China.
FENG: Where the government has detained and imprisoned hundreds of thousands of them. We are only using the first name of Muhammad because he fears for the safety of his family. China believes that Muslim Uighurs want to secede from China and are sympathetic to global jihadist groups, and that without US troops in the region, Uighur fighters could be trained in Afghanistan to subsequently attack China. In July, China’s foreign minister met with the Taliban, who vowed to stop any Uighur terrorists.
Some Uighurs have traveled to Syria and Afghanistan to fight extremist groups, but there is no evidence that those fighters have ever managed to invade China. There is also little evidence that they share the harsh ideology of the Taliban or other radical groups.
SEAN ROBERTS: Most Uighurs do not profess the same kind of Islam that the Taliban do.
FENG: This is Sean Roberts, a professor at Georgetown University who studied Uyghurs.
ROBERTS: They are much more focused on gender equality in terms of their children’s career path and future. They may be religious, but they are not focused on Sharia law as the ultimate authority in their lives.
FENG: But China’s fear that Uighurs in Afghanistan may have links to terrorism has been hard to dispel. In 2001, the United States captured 22 Uighurs in Afghanistan they suspected of working with al-Qaeda and sent them to Guantanamo Bay.
ROBERTS: Most of the Uyghurs who ended up in Guantanamo Bay were essentially sold by Pakistani generosity hunters to the US government. And they were interrogated for years, in some cases, before the US realized that these people were not a threat to the US or really to anyone.
FENG: Uighurs have a long history in Afghanistan. Rian Thum, a historian of legal culture at the University of Manchester, says that for centuries, Uighurs traveled frequently to the Middle East and Central Asia, but as merchants and pilgrims to Mecca.
RIAN THUM: With the advent of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, many movements stop. But before that, the movement of caravans and individuals even through really high mountain ranges was extremely common.
FENG: Now the Uyghurs of Afghanistan are back on the move, as Muhammad, the Uyghur jeweler, is considering leaving.
MUHAMMAD: (Through translator) My parents lived years of war, and now I have to suffer once again from the war. My only hope now is my children.
FENG: His desire is to send his children to a place where they can be educated and be able to live in peace. Emily Feng, NPR News, Beijing.
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/05/1034439279/they-fled-china-decades-ago-now-they-must-flee-the-taliban-in-afghanistan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]