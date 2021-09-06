UN shames Australia over climate as nation stands by coal “beyond 2030”





In his 360-word statement, the minister listed a number of economic benefits that coal has brought to the Australian economy, but did not mention the climate crisis.

Pitt’s statement added that figures showing “imminent coal death” were greatly exaggerated and that his future was secure beyond 2030. “

“Coal consumption across Asia is projected by the International Energy Agency to increase over the next decade to meet the energy demands of countries like China, India and South Korea,” Pitt said. “Australia has an important role to play in meeting this demand. Coal will continue to generate billions of dollars in royalties and taxes for state and federal governments and will directly employ over 50,000 Australians.” Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world and the country has a high carbon footprint, mainly due to the coal industry. An Australian issues on average 17 metric tons of carbon dioxide, while the global average is less than 5 tons per person, show data from the European Commission. Of the 176 new coal projects in the world, 79 are in Australia, according to the Fitch Solutions Global Mining Database. Pitt made his comments after senior UN climate envoy Selwin Hart said the phasing out of coal was not happening so quickly “to avert a global climate catastrophe”. “We fully understand the role that coal and other fossil fuels have played in the Australian economy, even though mining accounts for a small share of about 2% of total jobs,” Hart said in a video address to the Crawford Leadership Forum in Australian National University. on Monday. “But it is essential to have a broader, more honest and rational conversation about what is in Australia ‘s interest, because the conclusion is clear: If the world does not phase out coal, climate change will wreak havoc on it. the whole of the Australian economy, from agriculture to tourism, and the service sector in particular, similarly the construction, housing and property sector, in a country where the vast majority live on or near a coastline, will be even more catastrophic in the neighborhood your. “ Hart added that business and investors were increasingly abandoning coal in favor of renewable energy which is now cheaper in most countries. By not cutting coal, Australia is preparing for a future of climate disasters like droughts, heat waves, fires and floods, which will become more frequent and severe with global warming. “Increasingly it is becoming increasingly clear that decarbonisation is inevitable and is the greatest commercial opportunity of our era,” Hart said, adding that the world is “at a critical juncture in the climate crisis.” Australia Climate Record Coal is the world’s largest source of carbon emissions, and the UN has called on OECD countries, including Australia, to phase out fossil fuels by 2030. China is the world’s largest consumer and producer of coal, accounting for about 50% of world production, and pressure is mounting on the country to gradually phase out fossil fuels faster than planned. Scientists say major economies need to reduce carbon pollution by 45% this decade if the world is to contain an average global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Going beyond that, scientists say, will mean more frequent and stronger climate impacts, including droughts, heat waves and wildfires, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding. Australia has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% by 2030, from 2005 levels, a promise that falls far short of renewed commitments from the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, among other nations. Developed. US President Joe Biden increased his country’s commitment in April to reduce emissions by 50-52% over the same time period. Australia, like dozens of other countries, missed the July 31 deadline set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement to boost its promise, though the government says it will do so ahead of the COP26 international climate talks to be held in Glasgow in November. Australia also did not commit to zero emissions until the middle of the century, a goal that the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, among other countries, have done. Net zero is where the amount of gas emitted is not greater than the amount removed from the atmosphere. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia is aiming to reach zero “as soon as possible”, and possibly by 2050, but has stopped shooting for anything more concrete. However, many Australian states have pledged to have zero zeros regardless of central government. Much of the developed world is switching to renewable sources to generate electricity, while Australia’s electricity grid remains heavily dependent on coal. However, coal is still widely used worldwide for heavy industry, such as steel production, where energy from sources such as wind and solar are unable to meet energy requirements. Alternatives, such as green hydrogen, are evolving and are slowly becoming more widely used.

