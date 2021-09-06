Taiwan attacks planes against renewed Chinese military activity





The alleged Taiwanese have complained for a year or more about repeated missions by the Chinese air force near the self-governing island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. The latest Chinese mission included 10 J-16 fighters and four Su-30s, as well as four H-6 bombs that could carry nuclear weapons, and an anti-submarine aircraft, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said. Taiwanese fighter jets were sent to warn Chinese planes, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said. The Chinese plane flew to an area closer to the Chinese than the Taiwanese coast, roughly northeast of Pratas, according to a map provided by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense. There was no immediate comment from China. The last such large-scale activity, on June 15, involved 28 Chinese Air Force aircraft, the largest incursion reported from Taiwan to date. China often carries out such missions to express dissatisfaction with something Taiwan has done or at shows of international support for the democratically governed island, particularly by the United States, Taiwan’s main arms supplier. It was not clear what might have pushed China to launch its planes this time, though a U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait late last month. China has described its activities as necessary to protect the country’s sovereignty and to engage in “cooperation” between Taipei and Washington. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense warned last week that the threat from China was growing, saying China’s armed forces could “paralyze” Taiwan’s defense and are able to fully monitor its deployments.

