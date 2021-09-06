More sharks, endangered rays, the report says





PARIS Sharks and the world’s rays have seen their population decline since 2014 and are increasingly threatened with extinction, according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting endangered species. . The Komodo dragon is now listed as endangered, especially due to rising sea levels and rising temperatures in its Indonesian habitat. Ebonies and rosewood threatened by logging were among the trees placed on the list for the first time this year. There are signs of hope, fishing quotas have allowed some tuna species to be put on the road to recovery, according to the announcement by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. About 37% of the world’s sharks and rays are considered endangered by 2021, up from 33% seven years ago, the IUCN announced. Overfishing, habitat loss and climate change explain the upward trend, he said. The ocean shark population has declined by 71% since 1970. But progress in reviving tuna populations and some other species is a demonstration that if states and other actors take the right action it is possible to recover, IUCN executives Bruno Oberle told reporters in the southern French city of Marseille. The IUCN Red List Unit reassesses hundreds of species each year. Of the approximately 138,000 species traced by the group, more than 38,000 are threatened with extinction. Several recent studies have shown that many of the planet’s ecosystems are severely strained by global warming, deforestation, habitat degradation, pollution, and other threats. More than half of all bird of prey species worldwide are falling into the population, and 18 species are at critical risk. Warming temperatures and melting ice are projected to endanger 70% of the Emperor’s penguin colonies by 2050 and 98% by 2100. Actor Harrison Ford made a passionate prayer to protect biodiversity at the opening of the World Conservation Congress in Marseille on Friday. It is hard to see the rise of nationalism in the face of a global threat that requires global cooperation, global action, he said. It is hard to read the headlines, floods, fires, famines, plagues, and tell your kids that everything is fine. It is wrong. Damn, it’s not okay. Call everyone, he said. Let’s get to work. Environmental groups are urging governments to take bolder action to protect the oceans, the Amazon and other crucial ecosystems. The conference runs until September 11th. Among the topics are the links between climate change and biodiversity loss, and the ethics of genetic growth to increase a species’ chances of survival. The talks are also aimed at informing the UN global climate summit, COP26, which will be held in November in Glasgow, Scotland. Associated Press

