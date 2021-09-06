Russian aluminum giant says it may pull staff out of Guinea if crisis worsens





Army soldiers hold a checkpoint after the uprising that led to the ouster of President Alpha Conde in the Kaloum neighborhood of Conacry, Guinea, September 6, 2021. REUTERS / Souleymane Camara NO GROWTH. NO ARCHIVE

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) – Rusal Rus (RUAL.MM) said Monday it intended to shut down its three major bauxite mines and an aluminum refinery in Guinea after a military coup there, but could evacuate everyone. Russian personnel in case of crisis. deteriorated. Moscow has a long history of relations with Conakry that goes back to trade and economic cooperation during the Soviet era, and is currently mainly focused on the metal business. The coup in the West African state with the world’s largest bauxite reserves, used to produce aluminum, pushed metal prices to a 10-year high on Monday. There was no immediate indication of any supply disruption. Read more Rusal, the third largest aluminum producer in the world, is a major presence in Guinea’s major bauxite industry, with its mines accounting for 42% of Rusal’s total bauxite capacity. “In relation to the events taking place in the Republic of Guinea, Rusal’s number one priority is the health and safety of its employees and the continuity of its production processes,” Rusal said in a statement. “In the event of further escalation, the company is considering options for evacuating Russian personnel from the republic,” she added. Russia-based producer Nordgold operates the Lefa gold mine in Guinea, which accounted for 17% of Nordgold total production by 2020. “Nordgold remains unaffected by the current political situation in Guinea and our mining site continues to function as normal … We are monitoring the situation closely,” Nordgold said in a statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the Guinean military to release President Alpha Conde immediately after joining other nations in denouncing Sunday’s coup. Read more “Moscow opposes any attempt at an unconstitutional change of leadership,” the ministry said in a statement. “We demand the release of Mr. Conde and the guarantee of his immunity. We consider it necessary to return the situation in Guinea to constitutional norms as soon as possible.” Guinean government officials are not allowed to leave the country until further notice, and a curfew imposed in the mining areas has been lifted, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of a military unit that toppled Conde, said Monday. Reporting by Polina Devitt; Edited by Mark Heinrich Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

