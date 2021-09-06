These popular types of tuna are no longer endangered, astonishing scientists

In a world at the same time in fire AND underwater thanks to climate change, scientists have announced some good news: Some important tuna species have been pulled from the brink of extinction.

Two bluff species, one yellow and one albacore are no longer critically endangered or have been completely removed from the main international list of endangered species.

The sudden rapid recovery speaks to the success of efforts over the last decade to end overfishing. But tuna are not the only species that scientists are thinking about World Conservation Congress 2021 in Marseille, France, which is organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Researchers warn that many other marine species remain endangered. For example, more than a third of the world’s sharks and rays remain threatened with extinction because of overfishing, habitat loss and climate changewith

I think the good news is that sustainable fishing are possible, he says Beth Polidoro, a marine biologist at Arizona State University. We can eat fish steadily and without impoverishing the population to the point where it is on the way to collapse or extinction.

At the same time, she warned that changes in status should not be an incentive to remove quotas and catch as many fish as we want.

We must continue to do what works, says Polidoro.

IUCN, which lists the most endangered species in the world Red List of Threatened Species and is supported by 16,000 experts across the globe, also announced at the meeting that some animals are moving in the other direction, on the Red List. A notable example is the Komodo dragon, a lizard that lives on islands at particular risk from climate change.

For most of the two decades, Polidoro has been part of a team of specialists tasked with assessing the status of more than 60 species of tuna and lucky fish for the IUCN. Her team announced his first comprehensive findings in 2011, revealing that a number of commercial fish species were close to extinction.

Ten years later, Polidoro says she was surprised to see so much improvement.

According to new data, Atlantic red tone (Thunnus thynnus), once listed as endangered, now qualifies for a less disturbing status. Like the yellow tone (Thunnus albacares) and albacore tone (Thunnus alalunga), which were both considered nearly threatened the last time they were assessed. (Here’s how to choose the most environmentally friendly canned tone.)

Moreover, the southern blue tone (Thunnus maccoyii) has improved from critically endangered to endangered, while big-eyed tuna (Thunnus obesus) will remain in an endangered status and bypass tone (Katsuwonus pelamis) retains its less disturbing status.

How science is rescuing the wonders of the sea

Most people consider tuna only as a possible dinner, but these fish are massive creatures, wonderful in themselves.

For example, a Atlantic red tone begins its life as an egg no larger than the thickness of a credit card. But within a decade, she could grow to a height of more than six feet and weigh more than 550 pounds. Tones are wild predators that are caught across the ocean with rapidly approaching 40 miles per hour, and they swallow their prey everything that fits inside their throat.

Although these animals would fade a professional rugby player, they are not equal to modern fishing techniques. Starting in the 1970s, long-line fishing vessels pulling bait hooks hit the largest Atlantic tuna as they gathered in the Gulf of Mexico to multiply each year. At the same time, ash bag nets caught the youngest juveniles as they fed along the east coast of North America.

However, reducing the catch quotas and enforcing those quotas helped bring them back, Polidoro says. Improved data have also allowed for more accurate assessments and management decisions, she says.

Some warnings remain. After all, tuna inhabit large areas of the world’s oceans and use different regions during their life cycles. This makes managing their population quite complexwith (Read more about why Atlantic bluefin tuna is drastically fished.)

The yellow tone in the Indian Ocean is somewhat of a big black hole, says Polidoro. We weren’t really sure what the status of the species there is, but it seems to be exaggerated.

Likewise, the West Atlantic population of Atlantic tuna has been severely impoverished since the 1970s and has not yet fully recovered, she says.

Hope for Komodo dragons

Another significant development emerging from the World Conservation Congress is a change in the status of Komodo Dragons (Varanus komodoensis) But this change is less encouraging than for the tone.

As residents of IndonesiaThe Sunda Islands, the world’s largest lizards, could see up to 30 percent of their sea-level-affected habitat over the next 45 years, and this has led scientists to change the status of reptiles from vulnerable to reptiles. endangered. (Learn more about Komodo dragons and where to find them.)