Summary of international travel updates

This statement provides an update on developments in international travel and on changes to the traffic light system made during the summer holiday period.

Global Travel Taskforce July checkpoint review

As announced on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and as part of the second review of the Global Travel Check Taskforce, the government expanded the policy for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from amber list countries to include those vaccinated in Europe ( UN member states, the countries of the European Free Trade Association and the European micro-state countries of Andorra, Monaco and the Vatican) and US vaccinated residents in the United States.

These changes took effect at 04:00 on Monday, August 2, 2021 and means that the list of amber vaccinated arrivals in US and in Europe there is no longer a need to take an 8-day test or quarantine. However, they are still required to perform a pre-arrival test as well as a polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ) test on or before day 2 upon arrival.

Children (under 18 years old) who usually reside in US or Europe is also exempt from quarantine and the 8th day test, just like children who usually live in uk Children 11 years of age and older will still need to take a test before departure and on the second day. Children between the ages of 5 and 10 will only need to take a second day test, and children 4 and under do not need to take any tests.

Vaccinated passengers in Europe with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency ( mother ) are required to provide evidence through a UN COVID digital certificate and those vaccinated in US are required to provide evidence through US Vaccination charter of the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThe Policy does not currently cover those who have evidence of COVID-19 recovery.

Additional restrictions for France were applied on Monday 19 July 2021 due to the continued presence of Beta variants in France. These additional temporary restrictions were lifted at 04:00 on Sunday 8 August 2021 and the fully vaccinated policy now applies to France.

Unvaccinated travelers or travelers whose vaccines were not provided at uk , Europe or US through the Regulatory Agency for Drugs and Health Care Products ( MHRA ), mother and Food and Drug Administration ( FDA approved vaccines, respectively, arriving at uk an amber list country is required to be quarantined at home, give a valid notice of a negative pre-trip test result and take a test on days 2 and 8 upon arrival.

The government will explore how to extend this access to other countries where it is safe to do so.

Moreover, international voyages also started fully on August 2, 2021. Passengers traveling on international voyages are subject to the same rules as other international travelers and therefore must follow the traffic light system. Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO ) tips have been changed to encourage travelers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their safety abroad.

Traffic light system review

During the parliamentary holidays, 2 reviews of the country’s allocations within the traffic light system were made, on Thursday 5 August 2021 and on Thursday 26 August 2021.

The following countries and territories have been added to the green list of governments:

At 04:00 BST on Sunday 8 August:

Austria

Germany

Latvia

Norway

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

At 04:00 BST on Monday 30 August:

Canada

Denmark

finland

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Switzerland

Azores

Passengers coming from the green list destinations must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result before travel and take a further test on or before the 2nd day of their arrival in uk with

The following places were added to the amber list at 04:00 BST on Sunday 8 August 2021:

Bahrain

India

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

The following countries and territories have been added to the red list, reflecting the increasing rate of cases in these countries, as well as posing a high risk to public health for uk from the known variants of concern:

At 04:00 BST on Sunday 8 August:

Georgia

meeting

Mayotte

Mexico

At 04:00 BST on Monday 30 August:

Passengers coming from these destinations, regardless of vaccination status, are required to isolate themselves in a managed quarantine hotel, give a valid notice of a negative pre-trip test result, and take a test on days 2 and 8 upon arrival. of them.

All arrivals at uk must continue to complete a traveler tracking form.

Managed quarantine service

As of Thursday 12 August 2021, the cost of staying in a quarantine managed facility when you arrive from a red list country increased to 2,285 for a single adult and 1,430 for a second adult to better reflect total costs included. The price remains unchanged for children.

Testing

Testing remains an important part of ensuring safe international travel. The government continues to work with the travel industry and private testing providers to further reduce testing costs by ensuring that travel is as safe as possible. The government has recently reduced the costs of the NHS Test and Tracking for second time travel testing to 68 and 136 for day 2 and day 2 and 8 test packages respectively, to send a clear signal to the industry and to encouraged a reduction in private sector prices.

The Secretary of Health has asked the Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ) to conduct an urgent review of private testing providers to explore whether it is individual PCR providers may have breached their obligations under consumer law; to report any structural problems in PCR market that affects the price, reliability or quality of service; and whether there is any immediate action the government can take in the meantime. E CMA has also sent and published an open letter to the providers of PCR tests how they should comply with consumer law.

On August 23, 2021, the government also announced that, following a rapid review of the prices and service standards of day 2 and 8 test providers listed in the GOV. uk , more than 80 companies have corrected their fraudulent prices on the governments website and issued a final warning, and another 57 firms have been removed. The action will help consumers have confidence in the test providers listed in the GOV. uk and only the most reliable companies are available.