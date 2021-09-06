International
Burning tribute of pregnant woman to man killed in Shark Beach shark attack
The pregnant wife of a man killed in a shark attack in New South Wales Mid Coast North has paid tribute to her husband on social media.
Main points:
- The wife of 31-year-old Timothy Thompson has posted a tribute to her husband on social media
- Shelly, Emerald and Serenity beaches reopen after fatal shark attack Sunday
- Casual passers-by are recommended for their efforts
Future father Timothy Thompson, 31, died after his arm was injured by what was believed to be a great white shark at Emerald Beach in Coffs Harbor on Sunday.
In the Facebook post, Thompson’s wife, Katie, described her husband as her best friend and “little daddy”.
“To say I’m heartbroken would be an understatement,” she said.
“I’m just waiting for someone to tell me this is not true.
“All I know now is that I have no choice but to continue, because I have a small part of you growing up in me.
Thompson said in the post that she promised to tell their baby every day how amazing was “their father, how you did not say any bad words to anyone, how kind and caring you were, and most importantly how much you love that little bubble that grows in my belly. “
She wrote that the last thing Mr. Thompson said before stepping out that door for the last time was “I love you both.”
“He kissed me and said goodbye to my belly,” she said.
Loading
Meanwhile, the heavy feeling remains in Emerald Beach after Sunday’s fatal attack.
Emerald Beach surfer Dan Heather, one of the first responders, said he was “faced.”
“It was not okay at all. He was running out of consciousness,” Heather said.
“We probably gave him CPR for 40 minutes until the Westpac helicopter arrived.
Despite the best efforts of first responders and paramedics, including critical care specialists aboard the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, mandated at the scene.
Heather said the whole community did what it could.
“The locals ran towards the doctors and ran with all their means towards the beach maybe 500 meters,” he said.
Heather said there was a lot of movement in the water that day.
“It is not uncommon to do dolphin surfing, but further we can see bigger fish schools. I was not surprised,” he said.
Shelly Beach, Emerald Beach and Serenity Beach reopened on Monday after being closed for 24 hours after the tragedy.
Coffs Harbor City Council rescue team leader Greg Hackfath said surveillance, since the incident, has not found any shark activity.
“I had the drone in the air but I did not see anything, so we will open again,” Hackfath said.
School shocked by tragedy
A high school in the region was provided by its staff and students who witnessed the attack.
St John Paul Coffs Harbor College Principal Michael Carniato has emailed the school community for counseling and support.
“Given that we are in isolation, we wanted to contact the families to let them know that if they want to attend, we can certainly fix it,” Carniato said.
“It ‘s always a pretty terrible feeling, but we do our best with the circumstances we face.
Friends of the Thompson family have opened a GoFundMe page to help with Mrs. Thompson’s funeral arrangements and preparations for her baby.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries set the SMART sound levels on Monday morning, but has since removed them due to adverse surface conditions.
Users and water users are advised to follow the NSWSharkSmartTwitter feed download theSharkSmartapp for the latest information on cargo movements and views.
