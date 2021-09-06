Jan Hecker, the German ambassador to China, dies just weeks after his post





Hecker had worked as a foreign policy adviser to German Chancellor Angela Merkel before taking up his post as ambassador to Beijing on August 24. “We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden death of the German ambassador to China,” a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday. “Our hearts are with his family and his friends and colleagues at this time.” The circumstances surrounding the diplomat’s death have not been made public. Hecker took up his post as the 14th German Ambassador to China in late August. Prior to his appointment, he served as Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Security and Development Policy and had been Merkel’s foreign policy adviser since 2017, the embassy in Beijing said on its official Weibo account. “I am very shocked by the death of Jan Hecker,” Merkel said in a written statement Monday. “I mourn the loss of a highly regarded advisor for many years, with deep humanity and outstanding expertise. I think of our grateful cooperation and I am pleased to have been closely associated with him over the years. My deepest sympathy goes deep for his wife, children and other relatives in their immeasurable grief. “ When launching the role, Hecker said his goals for the new mission were “to contribute to the long-term and sustainable development of Germany-China relations through our work” and “to further strengthen dialogue and partnership,” the embassy said.

