Cellou Binani / AFP through Getty Images A day after the army attacked the president of Guinea’s palace and took him into custody, the coup leader ordered the ministers from the ousted government not to leave the country and hand over their official vehicles. In a meeting Monday with ministers who had been warned that non-participation would be considered an act of rebellion Colonel Mamady Doumbouya also encouraged companies operating mines in Guinea to continue their work, exempting them from a nationwide curfew. He also said there would be no witch hunts against former officials. The coup began Sunday with reports of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Conakry, the country’s capital. At first, the Guinean Ministry of Defense said the incursion had been canceled. But pictures soon appeared of the president, 83-year-old Alpha Conde, in captivity, surrounded by men with military fatigue. Collar. Doumbouya, a 41-year-old former member of the French legionnaire, appeared on state television on Sunday to announce that the country’s government and constitution had been disbanded and a new government would be formed soon, although he did not give a timeline. He said he led the coup to end the president’s corrupt administration, which had failed to bring economic prosperity to the country. “We will not entrust politics to one man. We will entrust that to people,” Doumbouya said. The coup was met with widespread sentencing on Sunday. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres wrote on Twitter that he was “closely following the situation in Guinea” and called on the military to release the ousted president. A State Department spokesman also issued a statement denouncing the military takeover, saying “violence and unconstitutional measures will erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability and prosperity.” The African Union and the regional body of West African countries, ECOWAS, both called for Conde’s immediate release. The capture of President Conde comes less than a year after violently contested elections that led to the start of his third term, according to the Associated PressWith In 2020 Conde came out through a referendum to change the constitution, which then allowed him to run for a third term. On Sunday many took to the streets to celebrate Conde’s departure from power, running and cheering alongside passing military vehicles. Alpha Conde rose to prominence in 2010 as Guinea’s first democratically elected president. His government helped promote mining and exports of large quantities of mineral bauxite, used in the production of aluminum. But how Human Rights Watch was documented in 2018, bauxite operations ruined the lives and livelihoods of many people in rural Guinea. Disappointment had also grown over the years that the wealth gained from bauxite was not spreading to much of the country. Conde’s fate remains unclear, as well as whether the entire military supports the coup, reports BBCwith Although the 15-nation economic group ECOWAS has demanded the release of Conde, it has not yet threatened any invasion or sanctions, reports NPR’s Eyder Peralta. The group entered the Gambia in 2017 to restore constitutional order, but it refused to invade Mali after a coup there last year. Peralta says Guinea’s coup on Sunday could serve as a test of the economic group’s willingness to intervene.

