Maria Kolesnikova, leader of the protest in Belarus, was sentenced to 11 years in prison





Kolesnikova and another opposition activist, Maxim Znak, were charged with extremism and conspiracy to “take state power in an unconstitutional manner” in a closed-door trial in the capital Minsk, Belarusian state media Belta reported.

Znak, who is also a key member of the coordinating council formed by opponents of Lukashenko’s authoritarian government, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kolesnikova, a musician turned activist, was one of three women who joined forces last year to face the opposition campaign against Lukashenko after prominent male opposition candidates were barred from running for president.

The troika was the face of a protest movement that sent tens of thousands of Belarusians to the streets to demand political change during the country’s elections. Demonstrators, as well as independent observers, claimed the votes had been rigged to extend Lukashenko’s 27-year rule.

President Lukashenko, who has denied electoral fraud, has faced sanctions from the United States and other Western governments since declaring victory and launching a crackdown on opponents last year. Kolesnikova was arrested last September and taken to the border, where she was ordered to leave the country. Instead, she reportedly tore up her passport, refusing to be forced into exile. “We demand the immediate release of Maria & Maxim, who are not guilty of anything. Terror is terror against Belarusians who dare to resist the regime. We will not stop until everyone is free in Belarus,” Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said. A Belarusian opposition leader who ran for president and led protests with Kolesnikova said on Twitter on Monday, following the announcement of the ruling. Tikhanovskaya, who backed her husband as an opposition candidate after he was jailed on the eve of the vote, fled to neighboring Lithuania with her children last August after opposing preliminary election results that gave Lukashenko a convincing victory. Tikhanovskaya called Kolesnikova and Znak “heroes for Belarusians.” “The regime wants us to see them oppressed and exhausted. But look – they are smiling and dancing. They know – we will release them much earlier than these 11 years. Their conditions should not they scare us – Maxim and Maria will not want this, “she added, sharing a video of two opposition leaders standing in a glass cage for defendants in court. Viktor Babaryka, a former banker who had tried to run against Lukashenko before being arrested and imprisoned, said in a post on Telegram channel on Monday that the sentences of Kolesnikova and Znak will be appealed. The US and several European countries have issued statements condemning the court ruling and the ongoing efforts to silence opponents of the government. “Unfortunately, these convictions are further evidence of the regime’s total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus. Ms. Kalesnikava and Ms. Znak deserved a transparent judicial determination of the false charges brought against them, which that they did not take it, “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday, calling the sentence” politically motivated “and” shameful. “ Last month, on the anniversary of Belarus’ election, President Joe Biden issued a comprehensive executive order targeting members of the Belarussian regime involved in the suppression of human rights and democracy. On Monday, Blinken quoted the order, reiterating the Biden administration’s calls for “the Belarusian authorities to start a genuine dialogue with the democratic opposition and members of civil society leading to free and fair elections under international observation.” Germany on Monday vowed to step up pressure on the Belarusian regime if it does not change its approach to civil rights, with government spokesman Steffen Seibert calling the decisions unjustified. UK Foreign Secretary Domnic Raab said Belarus was attacking defenders of democracy and freedom by imprisoning two opposition figures. The European Union has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak.

