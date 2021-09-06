Trudeau urges talks on mandatory vaccinations, says he will protect businesses, people from lawsuits

In a move created to push for mandatory vaccination ahead of the election debate, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said today that a re-elected liberal government would introduce protection for businesses targeted by anti-vaccinators and anti-blockade activists.

“There have been examples in Canada of businesses or individuals who are choosing to show anger and contempt and seek action to punish, or prosecute, businesses that present vaccine certificates or masked measures,” Trudeau told Welland on Sunday. , Ont.

“We just said we would be there to have the support of those businesses as they do the right thing.”

Trudeau also drew attention to his platform promise to create a $ 1 billion COVID-19 Certification Certification Fund to cover the cost of implementing vaccine trial credentials for non-core businesses and public spaces at the provincial level.

Trudeau did not provide details on how the protections for business would be developed, but he said the Justice Department is looking at ways to protect businesses from suing for enforcing strict public health measures.

Trudeau stressed that this election is a choice between a government that will require compulsory vaccination for people 12 and older traveling by plane, train and cruise ship, and one led by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole who would pursue a voluntary regime that relies heavily on testing.

“Erin O’Toole has basically said that any of those anti-vaccine workers who are protesting could have sat across the line from your 12-year-old on a flight south in a matter of months,” Trudeau said. “But they would have been tested. That’s not good enough.”

Trudeau also supports compulsory vaccination for federal public servants, while O’Toole does not.

Look: Liberal leader calls conservative leader ‘hungry’:

Liberal leader calls conservative leader ‘purged of desire’ Justin Trudeau attacked Erin O’Toole for taking multiple positions on assault weapons and funding nurseries. Trudeau spoke to reporters at a Labor Day stop in Welland, Ont. 2:21

While O’Toole does not support mandatory vaccinations in any environment, his campaign requires mandatory vaccination evidence for journalists and campaign staff traveling on his campaign plane.

Party spokesman Cory Hann explained to CBC News in an email that the request for journalists and campaign staff was made to ensure smooth travel across the country.

“In some jurisdictions in Canada, you are required to be isolated for a certain period of time if you are not fully vaccinated,” Hann said.

Testing against mandatory vaccines

“As the Conservative Party follows all public health measures, all staff and media in Mr O’Toole’s election tour must be vaccinated so that the planned journey can proceed uninterrupted and in accordance with the instructions.”

O’Toole has openly criticized Trudeau for calling the Conservatives in their decision to approve testing instead of compulsory vaccination, calling it an attempt to politicize vaccination and public health in Canada.

“We are making every effort to achieve the right balance,” O’Toole said in Ottawa on Monday. “And this is another example of why we should not be [campaigning] in a pandemic when we are worried about the fourth wave of spread.

“That’s why Mr Trudeau should not have called him. And he certainly should not have campaigned yesterday at a hospital where the front lines of the war are fighting COVID 19.”

See: O’Toole Challenged in Vaccination Policies:

O’Toole challenged vaccination policies Conservative leader Erin O’Toole answers a question from CBC’s David Cochrane about different policies in vaccination trials. 1:26

Trudeau was asked why he decided to hold a press event in a medical setting. He replied that all measures were taken to protect healthcare workers and patients, but that he should go there to show support for healthcare workers who have been attacked by activists against vaccines and public health measures taken to fight the pandemic.

The Liberal leader also defended his decision to call an election, saying the choice is now clear: between someone who will stand for public health and a leader who cannot because he is being watched in parts of his base.

“The far right, anti-vaxx wing will not allow it. What Erin O’Toole is doing is not leadership, it is interested in special interests,” he said.