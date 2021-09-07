International
O’Toole changes platform for gun control, but questions remain as to what change means
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has edited his party’s election platform, adding language to reflect his recent decision to change his direction amid the campaign over banning and regulating some firearms, but the review leaves some unanswered questions.
The Conservative platform unveiled by O’Toole at the start of the election campaign promises to launch a Conservative government by repealing the C-71 and the May 2020 council order banning about 1,500 marks and models of what the government describes as “weapons of scale” military”.
O’Toole withdrew from that statement this week, saying he would uphold the offensive weapons ban.
“It’s very important for me to tell Canadians today that we will maintain the ban on assault weapons, we will maintain the restrictions that were set in 2020,” he said.
Along with maintaining the ban, O’Toole said he would launch a public review of the firearms classification system.
Today, the Conservatives added a footnote to that campaign promise to repeal the C-71 and the council order, saying “all firearms that are currently banned will remain banned.”
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Monday, O’Toole said the review of the system used to classify firearms would be carried out by gun users, gun manufacturers, law enforcement and members of the public.
Invoice C-71 reviewed the background control system, imposed new record-keeping requirements for retailers, as well as further restrictions on the transportation of a firearm.
Conservatives opposed the law, claiming it imposes harsh regulations on lawful gun owners while doing little to crack down on gang-related crimes, mostly committed with illegal U.S.-sourced firearms.
Questions remain about O’Toole’s new position
The ban on about 1,500 firearms by the Trudeau government was passed through regulations passed by a cabinet order by the cabinet, not through legislation.
If an O’Toole government were to repeal that council order immediately, it remains unclear how weapons affected by the order would remain banned when the order banning them was repealed.
It also remains unclear how guns would remain banned if O’Toole plans to do a review of the process to decide which guns should be banned and which should not.
O’Toole was asked if he would keep the 1,500 banned weapons even if his scheduled review said the weapons should all be made legal once again, O’Toole said he would not commit to a position .
“I will not judge that process in advance because I should not lead that process. It should be a process that allows for a transparent review to remove politics from this,” O’Toole said Monday.
O’Toole’s decision to change his platform seems to be a departure from a long-held position.
During the May 2020 leadership race for the Conservative Party, O’Toole described the order in the council as an “undemocratic” act by the Trudeau government vowing to turn it around and also repeal the C-71.
“I will work to repeal the Firearms Act and regulate the classification system once and for all,” O’Toole said in a video address to the Canadian Firearms Rights Coalition.
