Canada’s Trudeau, after the vote, is attacked two weeks before the vote





OTTAWA, Sept 6 (Reuters) – Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, lagging behind in opinion polls, attacked his main rival Monday for harassment over gun control and vaccine mandates as the campaign enters its final stretch ahead. September 20 elections. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on Sunday scrapped a campaign promise to eliminate a ban on some offensive weapons, a sensitive issue in Canada following mass shootings in recent years. Trudeau tried to take advantage of his opponent’s change with only two weeks left to change his fortune. Read more O’Toole “means everything to try and get elected,” Trudeau told supporters at a campaign event in southern Ontario, Canada’s most populous province. “This is not leadership. It is not integrity.” After being criticized by O’Toole for calling the election two years earlier during a rising fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau attacked his rival’s opposition to vaccine mandates, including for his candidates. Trudeau said O’Toole was attacking vaccinators just as he should in the gun hall. Anti-vax Hecklers have called for abuse and even death threats against Trudeau during his campaign. “Erin O’Toole is getting at least some of his suggestions from (the anti-vaccine crowd),” Trudeau said. “Canadians are beginning to see that this is the future offered by Erin O’Toole, a future of weak, desperate leadership, where he does not stand for what he believes, does not tell Canadians what he really believes, he said. Speaking in Ottawa, O’Toole declined to say how many of his candidates had not been vaccinated. He has said that those who are not vaccinated should be tested daily. “Our approach, regarding vaccinations, is that we try and encourage, inform and work with people, but we will respect their personal decisions about health,” O’Toole said. Liberal strategists have said the crucial campaign period begins after Labor Day because Canadians have so far been more focused on their summer vacation than elections. There are two debates this week, one in French and one in English, the only remaining cases in which all candidates will face each other on national television before the vote. An ongoing Nanos Research poll of 1,200 people for CTV on Sunday put the Conservatives at 34.9%, with the Liberals at 33.4% and the Left-leaning New Democrats at 18.9%. The day before, Nanos had the Conservatives at 35.5% and the Liberals at 33%. Reporting by Steve Scherer; Edited by Peter Cooney Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

