



Plans for post-Brexit controls on some goods entering Northern Ireland have been suspended indefinitely by the UK after negotiations with the EU reached a stalemate. Periods of grace created to facilitate the transition to new trade arrangements and controls on the island of Ireland have been extended twice as part of diplomatic squabbles labeled salami wars. On Monday evening David Frost, who is leading negotiations with the EU on updating the controversial Northern Ireland protocol, unveiled a new extension, without a new deadline set for the completion of the talks. A government source said the UK wanted to make room for the talks to take place without set deadlines every three or six months. They added that they had been transparent with the EU about their decision and the notification was coordinated, if not agreed. The source claimed that setting a new deadline just a few months away, with the current grace periods expiring in October, does not help create a creative environment for talks and so the protocol will continue to function as it is now for as long as it has ongoing talks. While Brussels did not accept its formal agreement on the move, the EU will refrain from initiating legal proceedings over the extension of the status quo, with a spokesman saying the European Commission is not moving on to the next stage of the breach proceedings. in March 2021, and is not opening any new breaches for now. Sources said a number of key EU leaders felt there was little to gain from confronting the Boris Johnson government. The issue was raised during recent talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The feeling is that developments in Afghanistan have shown how important it is to have a good relationship with the UK and the aim is to remove the fragrance from things, a diplomatic source said. Grace periods were created as a way to smooth the transition to new bureaucratic requirements for the export of goods from the UK to Northern Ireland, including foods like cold meats, leading to the label of sausage wars. In a written statement Monday, Frost said that to provide space for possible further discussions, and to provide security and stability to businesses, as any such discussion continues, the government will continue to act on the protocol. on a current basis. He added: This includes periods of grace and servitudes currently in force. We will make sure that a reasonable notice is given in the event that these arrangements change, to enable businesses and citizens to prepare. Frost and Taoiseach, Michel Martin, met over the weekend at a conference in Oxford where the issue was discussed. The Irish delegation to the conference is understood to have acknowledged that it would be impossible to agree on new arrangements until 30 September and that an extension of the grace period was expected. At the conference, Frost urged the EU to take the UK proposals seriously and said it was seeking changes in three areas: freight movement in Northern Ireland, standards for goods within the region and governance arrangements for that trade. Also at the meeting of the British Irish Association at the weekend were Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, Northern Ireland Prime Minister Paul Givan, Lancaster Duchy Chancellor Michale Gove, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and EU representatives. Officials from both sides are understood to have continued to engage in talks during August, but there has been no response from the EU to the UK command letter published in July on the issue. Sources from the UK said their first objective was to define and agree on the scope of the negotiations, which would have to include an agreement to trigger Article 13 of the protocol.

