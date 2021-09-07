International
The failure of the prime ministers to support him suggests an apocalypse some time ago for Raab | John Crace
Spiled for election. Upon hearing that Boris Johnson was giving a Commons statement on Afghanistan, most MPs were quick to point out the positive side of rescuing from the ordeal of Dominic Raab, who again sounded confused that Afghanistan fell under his statement in a statement his.
After all, during his two-hour session before the elected foreign affairs committee last Wednesday, Dom had gotten in the middle of blaming everyone else for his failures to understand it as if it were a huge imposition who was expected to do his job. Maybe he still hasn’t agreed with cutting his cavities. He even claimed that at the same time he was fully prepared to take control of the Taliban and was completely surprised by it. The War of the Schrdingers.
But Raab was not to be denied. Now that he had discovered where Afghanistan was after spending the weekend last week visiting close neighbors Qatar and Pakistan and traveling by helicopter, he loved the smell of napalm in the morning he wanted to put his turn in the box. delivery. Who knows, it might even be his last chance if the reshuffle rumors were true.
So even if he had nothing more to say except that it would have been better to go to the area much earlier when Donald Trump and Joe Biden had signaled their intention to withdraw American troops, something that most people had already processed it for himself. to take an hour in Commons to say it. Just to remind myself that he was still alive with two connecting synapses. In the future it may be useful if foreign secretaries are given a list of all the countries in the world when they are first placed at the head of their department. Just to avoid any confusion. A map should do it.
So the two statements about Afghanistan were, with Johnson first. Simply by age and not by importance. His statement was certainly no longer informative and was, if anything, a little harsher. Johnson the only previous apparent intervention in Afghanistan was when he was foreign secretary and flew to Kabul on a meaningless day, whose sole purpose had been to pull him out of breaking a three-row whip in a vote to expand Heathrow.
Otherwise, the place barely seemed to be registered in Boriss’s consciousness. The Afghans were simply more collateral in the long line of people to whom he would inevitably break his promises. Leaving people down is what the prime minister does. For friends, family and strangers alike. When he finds himself in the corner, his first instinct is to betray. And watching Johnson make his excuses while refusing to accept any responsibility becomes depressing and clothed after a while.
Of course, Boris began to rewrite history as he announced the evacuation of Kabul as a great success. Even going so far as to say that the legacy of the western occupation would stand long after the troops had left the country. Keir Starmer noted that it seemed to have escaped the attention of the prime ministers that the Taliban had systematically dismantled all signs of American and British intervention as soon as airlift began and that the whole episode was a catastrophic leadership failure. Boris simply blurred and repeated his claims. Par for the course.
When parliament withdrew to debate the Afghan crisis, Johnson had received almost as much money from his benches as he had from the opposition. This time though his MPs, even Tom Tugendhat, whom some conservatives accused of playing partisan politics on Twitter, seemed to have confused him with a Labor MP after handling Raabs’s appearance before the elected affairs committee outsiders were in a much more relaxing mood, confining themselves to matters of detail than to an attack on the competence of governments.
This was not the only partition in the room. While almost all opposition MPs wore masks and observed a small amount of social distancing, all but six of the conservatives stationed in government banks were naked-faced. The numbers may go in the wrong direction and there may be an increase when schools return, but as far as conservatives are concerned the coronavirus pandemic is over. This can be turned to bite them.
Boris ended his 75-minute, virtually contentless presentation to the Commons by saying he would respond to all emails by the end of the day. Another sure promise that will be broken. But perhaps what was most surprising in his performance was his lack of support for his foreign secretary. On several occasions he was invited to fire Raab, but not once did he accept it saying he had done a good job.
Sitting next to Boris, Raab looked extremely vile as he sucked the humiliation. When it was his turn to make his statement on Afghanistan, more than half of the Conservatives left the room with a bang as he began to speak. Raabs popularity estimates are in free fall among the Tories. Like Dom, they realize the game is over.
