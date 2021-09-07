Statement by the Secretary of State on Afghanistan’s response

Mr President, with your permission I will update the House on the UK’s international response to the situation in Afghanistan.

As my friend Rt, the Prime Minister, has put it, over the past three weeks, through a joint effort across the government and our armed forces, we have carried out the largest and most complex evacuation in living memory.

Between 15 and 29 August, the UK evacuated over 15,000 people from Afghanistan.

This includes: over 8,000 British nationals, about 5,000 Afghans who faithfully served the UK, along with their subordinates, and about 500 specific cases of particularly vulnerable Afghans, including Chevening scholars, journalists, human rights defenders human rights activists, judges, judges and many others.

Of course, the work to get people out did not start on August 15th.

The FCDO advised British nationals to leave the country in April, and then again on 6 August. We estimate that about 500 did this.

At the same time, the government launched the ARAP scheme for translators and other Afghan staff, raising over 1,900 before the start of air transport on 15 August.

Now as the security situation deteriorated, we accelerated that process throughout July and early August. In total since April, we have helped over 17,000 people leave.

And I want to record my thanks and pay tribute to the Herculean efforts of our troops, our diplomats, our civil servants who have done an extraordinary job in the most difficult conditions.

And as we remember their efforts we also remember those of the UK Armed Forces paying the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in an effort to make that country a better place for the Afghan people.

Mr. President, now that the evacuation is complete, we have entered a new phase.

We stand by our commitment to support those who have worked for us, and to get all remaining cases acceptable. Ensuring their safe passage abroad is an immediate priority. We are working through our diplomatic channels for this purpose.

And of course the Taliban have given assurances that they will provide safe passage for foreign nationals and those qualified Afghans who want to leave.

On August 30, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2593. Pushed by the United Kingdom along with the US and France, affirming the international community’s demand that the Taliban follow through on the guarantees they have given.

Last week I visited Qatar and Pakistan. In Qatar, I met with the Emir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed to discuss the safe passage along with the wider international community’s approach to tackling the Taliban.

We discussed ongoing efforts to reschedule flights at Kabul Airport, where Qatari technical staff is working on the ground, and to see how we can cooperate in handling the organization of future flights.

I also informed the Charge d’Affaires for our non-resident Afghanistan, Martin Longden, who is now working outside Doha.

In Pakistan, I met with Prime Minister Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi to discuss safe passage through third countries and the importance of keeping the Taliban in their commitments.

I also announced that we are sending 30 million support to our Afghan neighbors.

This will provide rescue support for refugees, including shelters, household needs, sanitation and other hygiene facilities.

At the same time last week I sent a new Rapid Deployment Team to the region, with an additional staff of 22 in total.

They will reinforce our Embassy teams, our High Commission teams in those neighboring countries, by processing qualified British or Afghan nationals seeking to leave through third countries, which we want to do as soon as we can, as soon as they leave, and undergo the necessary security checks.

I also spoke with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan earlier today, and the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan last week. And the Minister for South Asia, Mr. Ahmad, visited Tajikistan last week and will return to the region soon.

The President addresses the broader international strategy. The international community is adapting and it needs to adapt to the new reality in Afghanistan and recalibrate its approach.

The UK is playing a key role.

My dear friend, the Prime Minister convened G7 leaders on 24 August to discuss a common response to the situation. This followed a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers.

And we are building a global coalition around the four key priorities set out in a UK G7 letter we have shared with those partners.

First, we must prevent Afghanistan from ever becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

Second, we must prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and support refugees wherever possible in the region.

The UK has allocated 286 million aid to Afghanistan this year.

We are supporting the Afghan neighbors, as I have already defined, and the Secretary of the Interior has defined our relocation scheme.

We are leading by example, which enables us to encourage others to grow into what will inevitably have an international team effort.

Third, we must maintain regional stability, which risks being shattered by the combination of the renewed terrorist threat and an exodus of refugees.

Fourth, we must hold the Taliban and other factions accountable for their behavior, including in particular human rights and their treatment of women and girls.

I am taking this forward through our bilateral partners and we have a G7-plus meeting later this week.

The UK is also pushing for further discussions among the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council, and we plan to host an event at the UN General Assembly later this month as the Prime Minister indicated.

Mr. President, we will not recognize the Taliban, but we will engage and carefully calibrate our actions with the choices they make and the actions they take.

Given our strategic priorities, the ones I have set, we also need to put in place some credible tests to keep the Taliban in the enterprises they have made in safe passage, in terrorism, in humanitarian approach and a more inclusive government.

And we are ready to use all the levers at our disposal in that effort – political, economic and diplomatic.

Mr. President, we continue to mobilize the international community and bring together the widest possible group of influential countries to meet those strategic priorities and to exert the maximum influence of moderation on the Taliban we can.

I recommend this statement to the House.