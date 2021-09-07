International
Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau; Liberal leader will not bow to “anti-vaccination crowds”
UELAND, ONT. -Justin Trudeau said his pandemic recovery policies would not be shaped by the demands of what he called the “anti-wax mob” that have influenced his campaign events in recent weeks, including some that threw rubbish at the liberal leader on Monday.
Trudeau made the remarks at a steel plant in Welland, Ont., On Labor Day Monday, where he vowed to extend pandemic support to workers and businesses if his government is re-elected on September 20th.
A noisy crowd of several dozen people gathered outside the gate of the facility as Trudeau spoke inside, expressing anger over the COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic measures. A similar group attended a whistle-blowing event in Newmarket, Ont., The night before, shouting insults at liberal volunteers, supporters and leaders themselves as they shook hands and greeted people.
Trudeau said Monday that he “cannot retreat” when confronted by the aggressive group while campaigning for a blow to keep the country running through the fourth worsening wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yes, there is a small element in this country that is angry, that does not believe in science, that is erupting with racist, misogynistic attacks,” Trudeau said.
“But Canadians, the vast majority of Canadians, are not represented by them, and I know I will not allow those voices, those special interest groups, those protesters – I do not even want to call them protesters, those crowds against vaccination. “to dictate how this country copes with this pandemic.”
He said the country needs leadership to recover from the pandemic and described his main rival in the election as unfit to do so because of his less strict stance on compulsory vaccination for workers. He linked conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s positions to the “swarm” crowd against vaccines.
“They fail to dictate the policy of this government, so it ‘s strange for people to see that for vaccines and many other things, Erin O’Toole is taking at least some of his marks from them,” Trudeau said.
O’Toole has said he supports COVID-19 vaccination as safe and effective and vowed to try to get the national immunization rate above 90 percent, but aims to provide rapid testing as an alternative for people who are not vaccinated.
On Monday, he again refused to say how many of his party candidates are vaccinated against COVID-19 and accused Trudeau of splitting the country over vaccination elections, when many are still skeptical about them.
“I really think this is not the time to take a stand against them,” O’Toole said. “Mr. Trudeau tried to make it right out of the gate.”
Angry people with Trudeau gathered in gradually larger numbers at all stops of the leader’s campaign in southern Ontario on Monday,.
After the late afternoon event in London, Ont., Some people in the noisy crowd threw small-sized stones at Trudeau as he exited the microcontroller on his campaign bus.
Trudeau later downplayed the incident, though he admitted to reporters that some of the shells could have hit him in the shoulder.
A large number of people in the crowd in London were dressed in the costumes of the People’s Party of Canada. A woman was delivering goods for the party and Chelsea Hillier, a local candidate, was in place with her supporters.
She said the crowd has built “networks” over the past 18 months that have enabled like-minded people to mobilize at Trudeau events.
“There is nowhere he can go and we will not know about it,” Hillier said.
A political oath the Trudeau campaign highlighted on Monday was a promise to legally protect businesses and organizations seeking COVID-19 vaccination evidence from staff and customers.
Trudeau said the Federal Department of Justice is looking at a number of ways to support legislation to provide legal protection for businesses that “do the right thing” with mandatory vaccination policies. Liberals have also pledged $ 1 billion to the provinces to introduce their own vaccine certification programs that restrict access to certain areas based on immunization status.
Doctors’ groups and other stakeholders have called for a more unified national policy on vaccine certificates, however, as some provinces resist their introduction.
Trudeau said the federal government could not unilaterally impose such a system, but said the re-elected liberals would “work together” with the provinces using the funding offer to help them compete.
The Liberal leader has faced criticism for plunging the country into elections with the pandemic still ongoing and the fourth wave of growing infections.
Trudeau tackled it Monday, saying “tough choices” over pandemic recovery approaches highlight the necessity of voting.
“For people who are still wondering whether or not we really needed an election now, just take a look at the issues and the intensity of the debate on so many big issues that really matter to Canadians,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 6, 2021.
– With files by Catherine Levesque.
