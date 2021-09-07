Family mourns ‘polite and selfless’ woman killed at downtown Toronto law firm

The brother of a woman who was killed at her workplace on Thursday says his family is trying to come to terms with the loss of someone so “polite and selfless”.

Julia Ferguson, 29, died at the hospital Sunday after a man broke into law firm Hicks Adams in downtown Toronto on Sept. 2 and stabbed her while she was working, Toronto police say.

The suspect, identified by Toronto police as Osman Osman, 33, of Toronto, fled the scene but later turned himself in to police.

During a news conference about the case Monday, Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell said that while she could not comment on Osman’s links to Hicks Adams, the attack “was not accidental.”

“The business itself was certainly the target.”

Chris Hicks, one of the founding partners of the law firm, told CBCNews on Thursday that Juliahad underwent surgery for chest wounds but was reported to be “stable and healing”.

However, Toronto police confirmed Monday that she “succumbed to her injuries” around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

“There was a lot of hope”

Ferguson’s brother Chris Ferguson, 40, said that while “there was a lot of hope” that his sister would survive her injuries, the family was now left in “shock” and “disbelief” over her death. unexpected.

The two children lost their father “when we were little”, Chrissaid, and his mother, who live in London, Ont., Were now the last two surviving members of their immediate family. Juliaalso had an abojfriend with whom she had a “great relationship,” he said.

Because of health issues, Julia’s mother could not be with her daughter when she died, and she was left “torn” and “struggling” to come to terms with her death, the brother said.

He found solace in the last memory the family had together when Julia had returned to the family home in London to “plant flowers and watch movies” a few weeks ago.

“She was an amazing aunt to my son, they made a lot of sense to each other,” Chrissaid said.

A woman who was stabbed at a law firm in downtown Toronto last Thursday has died. (Peter Turek / CBC)

His sister left London about a decade ago because she had a “desire” to live in Toronto, he said.

“Being young, she wanted to move to the biggest city she had the most for her age.”

She worked in the beauty industry before getting the job at Hicks Adams. He said she was “polite and selfless and loving and giving” and “her greatest passion was to be close to people”.

“The aura she gave made you feel better and I think that is her legacy,” he said.

“We need to remember that energy she gave and give that energy to other people and let that energy live through us.”

His sister was an organ donor, so she was “steadfast in giving her even after death,” Chrissaid said.

The attacker’s accusations improved

Chris said he felt “very angry” at his sister’s attacker for thinking about how the family would seek justice.

“No justice will turn it around and prolong the grief. My thoughts are everywhere with this,” Chris said.

The family was now in the process of organizing a funeral.

Osman has been remanded in custody and his initial charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon have been upgraded to a second-degree murder charge.

While police did not say whether Osman was a former client or member of the law firm’s staff, they said he had an “earlier connection”.

“The defendant had a connection to the business environment there, but this is as much information as I am able to give at this time,” Castell told a news conference Monday.

Osman was handed over to the nearby 51st Division police station “immediately after” the attack, she said.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility that these could be further updated,” Castell said.

Act of ‘incomprehensible’ violence

JessicaZita, a friend of Ferguson and an attorney associated with law firm Lockyer Posner Craig, told CBC Toronto that there had never been “such a disturbing universal event in our legal community.”

“The shocking waves are unparalleled. This, coupled with the fact that Jules was so adored. Her positive aura was infectious, she made everyone around her feel good, safe. This incomprehensible act of violence could not had happened to someone dearer than her. “

Chris Hicks in Hick Adams said the attack “was not personal in any way” and Juliawas was “a very sweet and polite person to everyone”.