Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport sees a holiday-filled weekend | Arizona News





PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) – Airports were busy this weekend, despite a general slowdown in ticket sales. The TSA controlled 5.3 million passengers from Friday to Sunday. This is more than double the number of passengers we saw for the same time last year. As people flew in and out of Sky Harbor International Airport, some noticed that the flights looked very different compared to 2020. “I took some last year and we had spaces in between, and now they are all packed again,” he said. Dylan Sievert, of Tempe. “It does not feel like we have gone too far.” The CDC urged unvaccinated travelers to stay home this weekend as COVID cases increase. Those flying in and out of Sky Harbor had mixed thoughts about it. “I would like to think most of them were (vaccinated),” Sievert said. “I’m vaccinated,” said Philip Velez, a Sacramento traveler. “I followed the rules, but I will not stay home from COVID.” “I had cancer, so I was not shot, so I just think you have to travel in every direction, live your life,” said Francine Zuniga, of New Mexico. About half of Arizonans are fully vaccinated. Valley ER doctors like Arya Chowdhury are preparing for more COVID patients due to travel and vacation holidays. “We are already seeing patients in the waiting room,” Dr Chowdhury said. “Hospitals are already full, and that is definitely a concern for many of us.” While some travelers shared the same concern, others did not. “Everyone has been home for so long,” Zuniga said. “It’s time to stop being so scared.” “We will have to fight it and try to make everyone healthy again,” Sievert said. Chowdhury said if you have to travel, it is a good idea to do a COVID test when you get home, especially if you have symptoms.

Copyright 2021 KPHO / KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azfamily.com/news/travelers-come-through-sky-harbor-international-airport-during-holiday-weekend/article_7f8719c8-0f65-11ec-a7f8-57355a623cc0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

