Labor Day on the campaign trail: Party leaders push policies, trade slaps in support of workers
Federal party leaders marked Labor Day Monday by promoting their ideas to support workers and trade insults about who will have the best back.
Speaking at a steel plant in Welland, Ont., Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said he did not know if there was a time, in light of the COVID-19 crisis, when workers did more for their country.
“Whether you are an employee of a grocery store that has kept us full plates or a steel worker who has kept our economy strong, in the last 18 months, you have rolled up your sleeves and done your part,” he said.
Trudeau, who again faced protests at the event from what he called an “angry crowd against vaccination”, stressed how his government pulled out an urgent wage subsidy amid the pandemic to keep workers at work and revenge against US steel tariffs imposed in 2017 by the former Donald Trump administration.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole “would have surrendered to Donald Trump and given up on these Canadians,” Trudeau claimed, realizing how O’Toole had criticized at least some of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States as “mute”.
Look: Liberal Leader Calls Conservative Leader ‘Purely Willing’
Trudeau promoted the Liberal Platform’s promise to extend Canada’s Recovery Employment Program until March 31 next year, saying the move “will make it easier not only to hire people, but to raise wages to address the shortage of the work that the sectors are facing “. Liberals will also invest in internship programs across Canada, he said.
O’Toole held a campaign event in Ottawa where he promoted his platform promise to double Canada’s existing Workers Benefit to a maximum of $ 2,800 for individuals and $ 5,000 for families.
Conservatives say the topic measure would be equivalent to a $ 1 an hour increase for Canadians working on lower incomes earning between $ 12,000 and $ 28,000 a year.
“Not only will we double the benefit, we will pay it four times a year as a direct deposit, so workers and their families can count on that support throughout the year and not just at tax time,” he said. . “Making these changes will help 3.5 million households pay their bills and put food on the table.”
O’Toole said a Conservative government would put Canadians at the forefront of the country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. His party, he said, is the one that will stand up for Canadian workers.
Look: O’Toole promises to double Canada Workers’ Benefit
“I respect someone who starts his work, be it hospitality, be it tourism, be it Tim Hortons staff,” he said. “If you are working hard to provide for your family, I will get you back. And I want you to have more money to cope with the rising cost of living that is out of control.”
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Hamilton on Monday, joined by members of the United Steel Workers Union. He said an NDP government would bring in 10 days of paid medical leave for federally regulated employees, as well as a $ 20 minimum wage for federal employees, and a national system, $ 10 a day for child care.
Ahead of his remarks, the NDP issued a statement to the media highlighting Singh 22 times split that pressured the Liberal government in the House of Commons to do more on paid sick leave amid the pandemic.
Trudeau announced last month that a re-elected liberal government would provide 10 days sick leave benefits for federated regulated employees.
“Despite asking for it many times, Mr. Trudeau said no, just to say in this campaign that he is promising to do it,” Singh said. “This is the culmination of cynical politics.”
Singh said an NDP government would also work with the provinces and territories to create a program to provide paid sick leave “in every single province and territory for all workers”.
The NDP leader also expressed doubts that the Liberals would fulfill their promises of $ 10 a day childcare, despite the federal government having signed agreements with eight different provinces and territories before the election call.
Look: ‘Liberals have promised child care for 30 years,’ says Singh
Liberals committed $ 30 billion over five years in the spring budget to bring a national child care system within five years.
But Singh said the Liberals want to campaign for promises that extend over several years and then fail to materialize, accusing the party of not being serious about a 2019 promise to bring a national pharmacy program.
“Liberals have promised child care for 30 years,” he said. “Children who needed child care have grown up and have children of their own, and there is still no child care.”
Look: The president of the Canadian Labor Congress says he is not approving a party
